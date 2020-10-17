 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'The Postal Service is doing their job' in Butte's mail-in ballot election year
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured

'The Postal Service is doing their job' in Butte's mail-in ballot election year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 underway at the Butte courthouse

Bonnie Joseph, an election staff intern with Montana Technological University's political science program, organizes ballots on Oct. 16 that were undeliverable due to a forwarding address. "It's against the federal law to forward a ballot, so we are tracking down the voters and sending letters to let them know their ballot is at the courthouse," said Sally Hollis, clerk and recorder for Butte-Silver Bow County. 

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
'The Postal Service is doing their job' in mail-in ballot election year

Colleen Safratowich, the deputy clerk and recorder for Butte-Silver Bow, adds a crate of ballots to the stack of 2,600 ballots that was delivered from the United States Postal Service to the courthouse on Thursday and Friday. "The post office is doing their job and we are getting ballots back from voters," said Sally Hollis, county clerk and recorder. "The faster voters can turn in their ballots to us, the faster the process of counting will go on election day." Hollis said a steady stream of people have also been hand delivering ballots to the courthouse and ballot drop-off locations at the Butte Plaza Mall and Walmart. Hollis emphasized that postage on the ballots has been prepaid so sending them in the mail is a sure and safe method for voting this year.
0 comments
4
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News