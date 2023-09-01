Butte residents who campaigned for access to key Superfund-related meetings notched a victory on Aug 23.

In an afternoon news release, KC Becker, EPA’s regional administrator, announced the agency will allow “virtual observation” of several meetings heretofore closed to the public.

A 20-year-old Butte woman accused in a fatal hit-and-run in Uptown Butte on the night of July 3 pleaded not guilty to felony charges on Aug. 24.

Prosecutors charged Shania Rose O’Brien with vehicular homicide under the influence, or negligent homicide in the alternative, as well as criminal endangerment and failure to render aid in an accident involving death.

— Mike Smith, mike.smith@mtstandard.com

In decades past, Butte boasted 10 Catholic churches within its city limits.

As the years passed, one by one, four of those neighborhood churches, Sacred Heart, Holy Savior, St. Lawrence, and St. Mary would close its doors.

After last weekend, add two more to that list.

— Tracy Thornton, tracy.thornton@mtstandard.com

With the first weekend of high school football in the books, the landscape of the 2023 season is a bit clearer.

Of course, the results of just one week are not the end all be all. But it does provide a glimpse of what could be in store this season.

A water-quality monitoring device worth more than $10,000 turned up missing Aug. 25 from its installation point in the Big Hole River near the Jerry Creek Fishing Access Site.

Separately, reports have surfaced that vehicles and boat trailers owned by fishing guides, and perhaps others, have been tampered with at fishing access sites where they’ve been parked.

Lug nuts have been loosened. Hitch pins have been removed. Reports of the incidents have been received by the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office.

— Duncan Adams

Renowned London artist Peregrine Heathcote is bringing elements of the Mining City and Montana alive with vibrant colors in the heart of Uptown Butte.

The Hotel Finlen has been a symbol of elegance and tradition for decades, so owners JJ and Shanna Adams commissioned Heathcote to “add a new layer of charm” to the landmark and to celebrate the rich history and culture of Butte.

— Mike Smith

August is typically the hottest month of the year — at least in the Northern Hemisphere.

That’s not always the case, for Butte anyway. Here in the Mining City, some days this month it seemed to be raining buckets and was a bit cooler than usual. July was much the same.

— Tracy Thornton

Have you ever been driving north on Continental Drive, cruised over the overpass, seen the digital radar sign by Hillcrest Elementary School flashing your speed, and on cue, slowed down?

Done that twice or three times — or more times than you can remember?

Whether the signs are permanent or portable, the verdict is in.

— Mike Smith

An anonymous tip Tuesday afternoon led to the discovery of a missing water-quality monitoring device submerged in mid-August in the Big Hole River near Dewey.

The device, valued at more than $10,000, was found stashed in streamside willows about 10 feet above the waterline. Wade Fellin, a lodge owner, fishing outfitter and co-organizer of Save Wild Trout, found the device, known as a sonde, after receiving the anonymous tip.

— Duncan Adams