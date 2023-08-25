Butte residents who campaigned for access to key Superfund-related meetings notched a victory Wednesday.

In an afternoon news release, KC Becker, EPA’s regional administrator, announced the agency will allow “virtual observation” of several meetings heretofore closed to the public.

“I recognize that this is a critical time in implementing work under the 2020 Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit consent decree and it is important that the Butte community is included as we design key aspects of the cleanup,” Becker said.

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners approved a $174 million budget Tuesday night that includes a 4% pay raise for most county employees and earmarks nearly $23 million in federal funds for major water, sewer and stormwater projects.

The $174 million in authorized spending is virtually the same as the budget that expired on June 30, but this year, some homeowners could see up to a 2% increase in property taxes for local government.

That’s driven largely by big increases in residential market values as determined by the state Department of Revenue. The real-estate boom drove up home prices in much of Montana over the past two years.

Water-quality testing underway in the Jefferson River Basin could help scientists form hypotheses about trout population declines and identify potential interventions.

To date, questions loom larger than clues. But clues do exist. They range from the piscatorial effects of low flows and warm water temperatures to the impacts of dissolved oxygen-depleting algae. They range from an out-of-whack pH that could affect a fish’s mucous membranes to the stress on fish of catch-and-release angling.

One variable almost certainly is climate change.

And on and on and on.

— Duncan Adams

It has been over 10 months since the last high school football game in the Mining City.

That changes on Friday night when Butte Central hosts Ronan at Alumni Coliseum to kick off the 2023 season.

And with Butte High on the road to take on Billings West, the game between the Maroons and Chiefs will be the only show in Butte.

The EPA released on Aug. 18 a position paper touting the benefits of using slightly contaminated dirt within a Superfund site for general fill instead of trucking in clean fill.

At the same time, KC Becker, EPA’s regional administrator, based in Colorado, issued a statement citing the benefits of using what the EPA describes as “onsite material” and others characterize as “grey dirt” or “dirty dirt” within the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit.

Both news releases occurred after most citizens and news media outlets were focused on the weekend ahead. Yet both cited “transparent community engagement” as a goal.

— Duncan Adams

Concerns and claims about “dirty dirt” — and numerous other issues regarding Superfund cleanup in Butte — are reaching a fever pitch in the local legislative arena.

Commissioner Jim Fisher introduced a resolution on the issues last week that drew passionate backing from some citizen Superfund watchdogs but rebuke from another as well as county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

— Mike Smith

When he thinks back to the Columbia Gardens’ glory days, Children’s Day stands out in Jim Ayres mind. After all, he was a frequent visitor on Children’s Day. The bus ride was free and rides were a nickel. Who could pass up such bargains?

“I almost always rode the free bus,” said Ayres. “On Children’s Day, there were kids everywhere, including wading in the creek.”

The Butte man mentioned the creek because it has remained his favorite Gardens’ memory, along with the resort’s many trees filled with leaves.

The commercial apron at Bert Mooney Airport is getting a $2.4 million overhaul that includes a new concrete surface and the base for a new passenger boarding bridge.

The new boarding bridge itself is slated for installation next year and is part of a separate $1.1 million project. The current bridge is 30 years old and needs work and major refurbishing, said Bert Mooney Airport Manager Pam Chamberlin.

— Mike Smith