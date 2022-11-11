The LaTrays were brothers in arms

DEER LODGE — Harold LaTray believes his mother died in childbirth when he was a boy. But he doesn’t know for sure what caused her death. He was born in Chinook and grew up there.

Jenny LaTray died in 1939. She and her husband, William LaTray, had brought a host of children into the world and it seems plausible that another experience of childbirth ended her life.

Jenny’s premature death spared her the maternal dread of wondering day-to-day about the whereabouts and welfare of eight sons who later served in the U.S. Armed Services during periods of war.

Five served during World War II or its immediate aftermath and three during the era of the Korean War, Harold said. At least two received the Purple Heart and one also received the Silver Star and Bronze Star.

One of the eight brothers served in the U.S. Marines. The others were all in the Army.

William LaTray remarried in time. But he was still left to the lonesome vigil of fretting about his boys.

“That was quite the load,” Harold said. “He didn’t want to see a telegram come.”

Harold is now 89 years old. He lives in Deer Lodge and is the last surviving brother. He has one black-and-white photo of the brothers but it has faded dramatically. The LaTray family has ties to the Chippewa Nation and to Mose LaTray, an early Metis settler and carpenter in what became Lewistown.

Staff Sgt. Donald LaTray was a rifle squad leader on Jan. 25, 1945, in Luxembourg. He assumed command of his platoon on that day in the absence of other commanders and led it in an assault on enemy positions near Drauffelt.

The platoon encountered heavy machine gun fire and small arms fire.

“Although wounded in the leg by machine gun fire, Staff Sgt. LaTray led his men forward in the assault and even though receiving a second wound he would not allow himself to be evacuated until the mission was attained and consolidated,” reads the narrative accompanying Donald LaTray’s formal receipt of the Silver Star medal.

In addition to the Silver Star and Purple Heart with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Donald received the Bronze Star and numerous commendations for gallant service during WWII.

After the war, he moved to Anaconda and worked for the Anaconda Co. He died in August 2003. He was 80 years old.

Alex LaTray joined the U.S. Marines in 1951 and fought with the infantry during the Korean War. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

He, too, became a resident of Anaconda after the war.

He died at age 71 in November 2003. His obituary read, “Alex was a warrior in the way he fought for his family, a chief in the way he lived his life.”

Harold said brother John LaTray served in the Army and he believes John was part of the occupying force in Japan after the end of World War II.

Joe served during World War II, Harold said, and was with the Army in Europe.

Harold said he does not know details about the service of brothers Orville and Ernest, but he said both served during WWII. Orville served in Europe and Ernest in the South Pacific, Harold said.

He said when the brothers were all together, such as during their father’s funeral, they did not discuss their experiences in the service.

Harold himself served in Europe and Asia during the Korean War era but did not see combat.

Bob served in the Army in Alaska during the era, Harold said.

Harold said Wednesday that he and a friend recently decided the LaTray family’s depth and breadth of service to the nation might be a story for Veterans Day.

“I was pretty well proud of these guys. I imagine my dad was too.”