The joyful chaos of Shop with a Cop

The spirit of Christmas may not have been invented in Butte, but it has certainly been perfected here.

Anyone who ventured into Walmart before sunrise Saturday would have seen ample evidence.

Police cruisers and fire trucks lined the entrance to the lawn and garden area — not because there was anything wrong. No, there was a whole lot right inside the doors, where 20 kids were simultaneously eating breakfast and zooming around like freed electrons, ricocheting off Santa and Mrs. Claus, a contingent of gift-wrapping volunteers and a gaggle of cops who had all volunteered to participate in the joyous chaos of Shop with a Cop.

The kids had all been picked up at their houses and delivered to the store in fire trucks, courtesy of Butte's volunteer departments.

Soon, the cops and kids were paired up, piloting shopping carts around the store, filling them with sensible gifts like jeans, sneakers and coats — and a whole lot of kids' wish-list items like dolls, Nerf blasters and footballs.

And everybody in the store, including Blue the K-9 Labrador, was grinning from ear to ear.

Seeing a six-foot-five cop helping a three-foot-one kid figure out what size Spiderman shirt to get is enough to bring a lump to the throat.

Similar scenes were happening all over the place.

"Come here, Hope, let's try this one on," said Officer Matt Sayler, watching bemusedly as Hope, a dark-haired moppet seemingly in perpetual motion, shook her head with a grin and darted into the next aisle. Sayler's wife, Jessika, helped out, guiding Hope back within range to find out just what sizes and colors might be best. "Let's see, I think you take a size 6," Jessika said.

Sgt, Mike Regan helped his designated kid, Tre, try on snazzy red sneakers. "I think you need one size bigger," Regan said.

Officer Ryan Hardy has coordinated the program for the past several years, "The schools nominate kids before Thanksgiving, and then our board makes the final choices," he said. He waved an arm at the army of volunteers at giftwrap stations. "We couldn't do this without a ton of help."

The $5,000 gift budget comes from donors including Steele's Furniture Warehouse, the Town Pump Foundation and Big Sky Reclamation.

For Steele's, the event is deeply ingrained in the company's culture.

"Every one of our employees donates $2.50 per paycheck, and Steele's matches the entire amount," said Carrie Keane, co-owner of Steele's with her brother, Dan Steele Jr. "So we give a $3,500 donation."

Saturday, she held down the fort at a gift-wrap table with her mother, Kim Steele. "We love this," Kim said. "It's always so much fun to be here."

Kevin Gagnon of Steele's echoed that. "It's a big day on our calendar every year."

This year, Hardy presented Steele and Keane with an award in honor of Robbi Hanni, a longtime volunteer who recently passed away. Hanni wrapped presents for many years, often coordinating the program in which additional families' gift needs were put on a Christmas tree in the store and were purchased by members of the public.

Each child shopper had a $250 budget. After clothing and other necessities were selected, the cop-guided shoppers headed for the toy department.

As one pair headed over in that direction, Howard quietly told the cop, "It's $250 but if he really wants a toy and you run over a few bucks, we've got you.

"After all, it's Christmas."

Sheriff Ed Lester couldn't keep from grinning as he helped a very serious Elijah decide between two Nerf guns. The sheriff was well-qualified, after all, to consult on armaments.

"This just takes you back to the days when life was a little more innocent," he said.

For Sgt. Lacie Williams, this was the 17th year she's helped with the program.

"It would be 18 but COVID kept us from doing this last year," she said. "I've been involved since 2003."

Hardy said one benefit of the program is to show kids that cops "aren't the bad guys some people make us out to be."

He said all the officers in the store were there on their own time.

"We love to do it," he said. "It's the end of the year, we're all worn down, and this gives us such a lift.

"When you see bad all day and you get a chance to sign up to come and see good, you jump at it."

