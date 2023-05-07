John W. Duncan was born in Texas in 1873 and arrived in Butte in 1899. In May 1902 he partnered with Christian Dorsey to establish the Butte New Age newspaper, “Published in the Interests of Colored People.”

The New Age was one of three newspapers in Montana in the early 20th century geared toward African Americans; the other two, The Colored Citizen and the Montana Plaindealer, were based in Helena. The New Age office was at 220 South Idaho St.

The weekly New Age only lasted for about nine months. According to historian Anthony Wood, political differences between Duncan and Dorsey may have contributed to the demise. Dorsey worked as a valet to Augustus F. Heinze, traveling with him to Alaska in 1902, and despite the New Age’s premise of being apolitical, Dorsey supported Heinze while Duncan and the paper supported the Amalgamated (Anaconda) Company. Dorsey left Butte for Honolulu in late 1902 and the New Age ceased publication in February 1903.

Duncan was initially a barber by profession, working in 1904 from his home at 114 S. Wyoming. He was active in the community, serving as the secretary of the African American Mining Company – not an actual mining business, but a fraternal organization. He met Armeta Smith when she was visiting Butte about 1905, and the two were married in 1907.

Armeta Duncan was a schoolteacher by education, but in Butte worked as a domestic servant for Cornelius Kelley during his meteoric rise to become president of the Anaconda Company. Armeta was a co-founder and president of the Montana Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs, prominent in the Montana fight for civil rights and active in helping Black students to attend college.

In 1913 the Duncans bought a home at 711 West Broadway. In 1919-1920, John spent a year at the University of Massachusetts, which certified him as a medical doctor. In Butte, he established his chiropodist clinic at 315 Phoenix Ave. in 1923.

Their professional successes and growing family led the Duncans to purchase a new home at 715 West Park St. in 1928, where they lived together until John’s death in 1958. Armeta lived there until 1976 when she moved back to the family home on Broadway. She died in 1979 at age 94, remembered as a “friend to young and old.” She had volunteered for many years at St. James Hospital and was active in the Butte Women’s Club.

All four of the Duncan children attended college and had long careers, including Walter, who continued his father’s podiatry practice, John, who worked as a mechanical engineer on submarines, and Perdida, who worked in New York City government for decades. Mary worked in Washington, D.C., before returning to Butte.