‘The community answered our prayers’: 2022 Thompson food drive the ‘best one ever’

Volunteers fanned out across Butte on Dec. 3 for the annual Thompson Family Food Drive collecting food for the Butte Emergency Food Bank.

The 34th annual Thompson food drive was a memorable one ... an understatement, indeed. 

After Margie Thompson passed away in 2021, the goal for the Thompson Family City Wide Food Drive was clear and simple: collect more food than any of the previous drives.

Check.

After Jim Thompson passed on last March, the goal was once again clear and simple: make the 2022 drive the most successful ever.

Volunteers collect food for the annual Thompson Family Food Drive

Thompson Family City Wide Food Drive volunteer Lisa Johnson hands off sack filled with donated food items to Elijah Wilen, of 15-90 Search and Rescue, on Dec. 3 during the annual food drive collection in Butte. Johnson says she has been volunteering for the food drive for 25 years and began participating when she was a Girl Scout.

71,000 pounds of food were collected in 2021 so the task seemed far from trivial, but possible nonetheless.

“We were praying this year to have the largest one ever in mom and dad's memory – both of them – with dad's passing back in March,” said organizer and director Scott Thompson. “And the community answered our prayers.”

After collecting 80,125 pounds of food, The Butte Emergency Food Bank was still sorting cans Monday – nine days after the food drive wrapped up on Dec. 3.

“It was absolutely a wonderful event,” said Kathy Griffith, director of the Butte Food Bank.

The drive also received $56,354 in cash and check donations. Because of its status as a food bank, the Butte Emergency Food Bank can stretch those dollars about four times the amount of a person who visits the grocery store. So that total comes out to about $225,000 worth of food.

“I'm not kidding you, this community just never ceases to amaze me,” Thompson said.

Mission accomplished.

“We will stock our shelves and continue feeding,” Griffith added.

While donations were up, the cold temperatures deterred some volunteers. It was about 3:30 p.m. before the pick-up crews finished scooping up the last few boxes. Thompson said the outdoor volunteers usually complete their duties by about 1 p.m.

Among those volunteers, according to Thompson, was a pair of crew members from "1923," who were in Butte for the filming of the television series' first season. 

“And all it took was me talking with them, you know, explaining to them what we had going on and said, ‘Hey if you guys don't have anything going on Saturday, come on down even if you just want to come down and stop by, and see what it's all about.’ But both of them came down and wanted to be out on the routes collecting food.”

Thompson food drive

Racetrack Volunteer Fire Department Captain Gary Mattern, right, pictured with two "1923" crew members during the 34th annual Thompson Family City Wide Food Drive in Butte on Dec. 3.

As usual, Montana Tech football players helped unload the food from the Harrington Pepsi trucks once it arrived at the food bank. Butte High School National Honors Society also provided assistance with some of the indoor duties at the bank along with the many other volunteers helping the cause.

Also per usual, volunteers at the food bank were fueled by Kathy’s husband, Rick Griffith’s chili.

“It’s the best chili in town,” Kathy said.

Matthew Kiewiet is the managing editor for The Montana Standard.

