‘The Blizzard’ exhibit opens at Main Stope Gallery in Butte

The Main Stope Gallery, 14 S. Dakota, will open its final exhibit of the year with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The reception will feature the music of Cindi Shaw, and drinks and refreshments will be served. The opening is appropriate for all ages.

“The Blizzard’’ is a holiday showcase of artists from the around the area featuring original works from watercolor to printmaking.

Nan Parsons, one of the 13 guest artists, hails from Basin, where she is part-owner of the Refuge Gallery. She specializes in oils and acrylics and has a number of paintings that show her unique perspective on water. These works sprang in part from her observations of the Boulder River, the Jefferson River and Basin Creek. At her small house and studio in Basin, Parsons has hosted artists from as far away as New York and Cape Town, South Africa.

Hallie Zolynski grew up on a ranch outside of Whitehall. Her early connection with the land inspired her avid involvement with outdoor recreation and education, which has taken her as a climber to the some of the highest summits in South America. Her outdoor knowledge in the areas of avalanche safety and mountaineering is clearly seen in her watercolor painting. Her raw mountain landscapes not only take the form of typical canvas work but are also found on T-shirts, coffee mugs and stickers sold exclusively at 5518 in Uptown Butte.

Some would describe Cassie Loretta Smith, originally from Helena, as an abstract artist. Smith says her work has largely been inspired by textile design and her love of patterns. Her most recent work has been created using pen and ink, acrylic paint and gold-leaf on hand-crafted birchwood canvases made by her dad, Sam. She has recently begun making silkscreen prints and is excited about perfecting her printmaking skills.

Other featured artists are Paul Guillemette (jewelry), Pat Danks (felting), Keiko Nabb (origami), Pam Fletcher (photography), Judy Andrews (pottery), Debbi Smith (pottery), Margie Durkin (pottery), Kelly Packer (watercolor), and Thomas Pomarico (oil painter).