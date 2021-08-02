James Joseph “Jim” Duddy looked a lot like a lodgepole pine when he first faced off with notoriously pitiless Leatherneck drill instructors in San Diego.

Duddy, a Butte native, was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed just 160 pounds.

“I was a stick,” he said.

Duddy was 21 years old in 1988 when he opted to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps. His decision followed a prolonged period of partying in and around Jackson Hole that left him feeling dissipated and hollow.

He hoped the Corps would help him turn things around.

“I can still remember trying to get ready for boot camp, playing basketball and running,” he said.

Still, when Duddy showed up in San Diego he remained rai- thin. The relentless push-ups and pull-ups ordered by drill instructors challenged him mightily at first.

He said boot camp wasn’t as malevolent as the milieu portrayed in the film “Full Metal Jacket,” but it wasn’t far off.

Duddy knew the Marines would be tough. That’s a key reason he sought entry into its exclusive fellowship instead of enlisting in another branch, he said.

“I was cocky when I was younger. I figured that if I was going to do it I should go for the hardest and the best,” he said.

There were moments, though, when Duddy gazed wistfully out the window from his bunk at a nearby airstrip, watching planes moving skyward and wishing he was aboard.

Boot camp’s trials and tribulations served him well, Duddy said, during his 20 years in the Marines. His service included combat during the Gulf War, a stint as an instructor, deployments to Okinawa and time as recruiter who believed in the service he touted.

The initial plan was for Duddy to become an MP. But then the Marines learned he could swim. After all, he’d grown up swimming at the YMCA in Uptown Butte.

The Corps assigned him then for training to crew an assault amphibious vehicle, or AAV - a fully-tracked, armored and armed amphibious vehicle. Marines called them “amtracs.”

Duddy was stationed at the Marine Corps Base at Camp Pendleton until his deployment in August 1990 to the Gulf War, which became known as Operation Desert Storm. The United States and allies sent troops to Saudi Arabia to unite in early 1991 to drive Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi forces out of Kuwait.

After deployment with the 1st Marine Division, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, four AAVs in Duddy’s group camped in the desert in Saudi Arabia. Two of the vehicles were dedicated to communication and two to protection of the communications AAVs.

“I spent nine months there for a four-day war,” Duddy said.

His crew and the three other AAVs advanced as part of Task Force Ripper as the coalition forces began a ground offensive in February 1991, crossing into Kuwait and Iraq. He said the AAVs encountered minimal resistance, primarily mortar fire, as they approached Ahmad al-Jaber Airfield.

Duddy said his AAV was armed with a .50 caliber machine gun and grenade launcher and a sniper lying prone on top of the assault vehicle.

An official Marine Corps history of the Gulf War reported: “Task Force Ripper maneuvered north of Jaber Airfield to envelop it from the rear, wheeling along a southwest axis then closing on the airfield perimeter. By then the attacking battalions moved in semi-darkness brought on by dusk combined with smoke from burning well heads.

“Regardless, the task force maintained its formation and negotiated its way through a complex of dug-in enemy tanks, bunkers, debris from allied air bombardment and many surrendering Iraqis. For the most part, the afternoon's artillery fire ended Iraqi resistance.”

In the days that followed, Duddy witnessed many Iraqi soldiers who were either surrendering or dead from the weeks of air and missile attacks on targets in Kuwait and Iraq that preceded the ground invasion.

“I saw a lot of their dead,” he said.

After the war, Duddy returned to Camp Pendleton feeling ambivalent about Operation Desert Storm’s purpose and seemingly premature conclusion. President George H.W. Bush had elected to halt the advance of forces into Iraq even though it meant leaving Saddam Hussein in power.

Duddy said it seemed the war was mostly about oil.

“We lost a lot of good people over there we didn’t need to lose,” he said.

Many people have said the same thing about Vietnam.

Duddy’s stepfather, Darrell Husby, served in Vietnam in the U.S. Army.

“He had some shrapnel wounds in his chest,” Duddy said. “He talked to me a little bit about it after I came back from combat.”

Duddy was born in 1967 in Butte to James Patrick Duddy and Deborah Francis Cassidy. He said his father, a truck driver, was an alcoholic. He was a boy when his parents divorced.

Today, Duddy is 54 years old. He works as a patrol officer with the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department and is stationed at Silver Bow Homes. He and his wife, Kimberly, have three daughters.

Even though Duddy had no real relationship with his father, he clearly had a paternalistic approach when training younger Marines how to operate AAVs and also when talking to potential recruits for the Corps.

A young Marine Duddy knew was killed by an IED in Afghanistan.

“I lost one of my kids, from Guam, and I had to take his body back to Guam and that was the hardest thing I had to do in my 20 years in the Marines,” he said.

For five of those 20 years, beginning in 1996, Duddy worked as a recruiter for the Marines. He spent three years in Wyoming and two in Colorado.

“I got pretty good at it,” he said, smiling. “I’m Irish. I have the gift of gab.”

Duddy also recognized that his time in the Marine Corps had enriched his life. And he had empathy for potential recruits who were searching for something better.

“Most of my life I was with a single mom. I wanted out. I could talk to these kids about the intangibles,” he said.

Duddy’s service as a recruiter ended around the time of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington D.C.

He returned to Camp Pendleton and was deployed to Okinawa, a strategic island for U.S. interests because of its proximity to China, Taiwan, mainland Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

Later, in 2008, when Duddy nailed down his 20 years in the Marines, he retired. He returned to Butte, working at the Montana State Prison and the Butte Detention Center before landing a job eight years ago with the Butte-Silver Bow County Police Department.

Duddy said he is deeply grateful for his two decades in the Marines.

“The best decision I ever made. I was not going down the right path."

Jim Duddy

Rank/Branch: Master Sergeant, United States Marines

Duties: Crew, assault amphibious vehicle; instructor; recruiter

