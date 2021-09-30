The Beaverhead River is at a trickle, and biologist says what it means for trout

So it’s not unusual in recent years for the river to become a creek in winter.

This year is especially startling, however. In allocation meetings back in the spring, irrigators opted to start a level down from what drought management plans required, Jaeger said.

And in the winter preceding those spring allocations, Jaeger likewise asked for less water in the river than he could have asked for. Those planned sacrifices helped avoid bad flows in the summer, he said, but despite an overall conservative approach, the fierce drought — complete with little rain in the hopeful months of May and June — nonetheless left the river in dire straits by fall.

“We didn’t go into this with guns blazing thinking things were great,” Jaeger said. “Both irrigators and [FWP] were trying to operate conservatively, and we’re in a little better shape than we would have been otherwise.”

To add insult to injury, much of the water that feeds the reservoir comes from the Centennial Mountains on the border of southwest Montana and Idaho, and there’s a year of lag time before that melt makes it through the system, Jaeger said. That means some of the impact experienced this summer is actually a year in the making, and some of the impact of this past low-precipitation winter is still yet to be felt.