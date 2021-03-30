That time of year: Big road, water and sewer projects lined up for Butte

Short sections of Dakota and Colorado streets, both running one block north and south of Mercury Street, also were bid out last year but not completed. They will be this year, Neary says, with added sections of mill-and-fill south to West Platinum Street.

West Platinum itself will get new asphalt from Main Street on the east end to Washington Street on the west.

About 7,000 feet of sewer lines, a little more than 1.3 miles, will get “cured-in-place pipe,” which allows existing pipes to be repaired without digging and trenches.

In the CIPP process, sewer lines are accessed via manholes and a resin liner is inserted and stretched into existing pipe. A curing element makes the lining attach to inner walls of the pipe, essentially making it a new pipe within an old one.

“The ones (pipes) we are lining are decades old but they are still in good enough shape that we can get in there and fix them and get quite a few more years out of them,” Neary said.

Although a contract award is still pending, Insituform, a company based in Chesterfield, Missouri, was the low bidder for this year’s CIPP work at $310,926 and is expected to get the job.