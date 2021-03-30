That time of year: Big road, water and sewer projects lined up for Butte

It won’t be long before orange cones pop up all over town and the sounds of jackhammers and far bigger equipment fill the air.
Several major road, sewer and waterline projects are on tap this spring and summer in Butte-Silver Bow County, including mill-and-fill work that will end with newly paved sections of Alabama, Colorado, Dakota and West Platinum streets.
More than a mile of sewer lines in town will essentially become new through materials and methods that require little if any digging, but digging is needed to replace pipes in some parts of town, said Public Works Director Mark Neary.
Progress on new waterlines from the Big Hole River into Butte also will continue, this year going underneath Interstate 15.
Primary work on those projects will be done by contractors, and funding sources vary, but the combined price tag tops $3.3 million.
The mill-and-fill projects planned for Uptown Butte entails some work bid out late last year but is still pending. That includes about four blocks of Alabama Street from Platinum Street on the south to Silver Street on the north. Much of that is directly behind St. James hospital.
The work involves a milling machine removing the top layer of deteriorating street and putting a new layer of asphalt down, hopefully adding 10 to 12 years of life to the road surface. It makes for some smooth driving, too.
Short sections of Dakota and Colorado streets, both running one block north and south of Mercury Street, also were bid out last year but not completed. They will be this year, Neary says, with added sections of mill-and-fill south to West Platinum Street.
West Platinum itself will get new asphalt from Main Street on the east end to Washington Street on the west.
About 7,000 feet of sewer lines, a little more than 1.3 miles, will get “cured-in-place pipe,” which allows existing pipes to be repaired without digging and trenches.
In the CIPP process, sewer lines are accessed via manholes and a resin liner is inserted and stretched into existing pipe. A curing element makes the lining attach to inner walls of the pipe, essentially making it a new pipe within an old one.
“The ones (pipes) we are lining are decades old but they are still in good enough shape that we can get in there and fix them and get quite a few more years out of them,” Neary said.
Although a contract award is still pending, Insituform, a company based in Chesterfield, Missouri, was the low bidder for this year’s CIPP work at $310,926 and is expected to get the job.
There are numerous other sewer line sections scheduled for work this spring and summer that Hoffman’s R&M Services in Butte will oversee as part of an $862,000 contract. The project is funded in part by the state’s infrastructure Treasure State Endowment Program.
A small portion will involve CIPP but about 90% of the work will entail digging and replacement, Neary said. A line underneath Empire Street in Uptown Butte, for example, runs near the curb but will be moved to the middle of the street as part of a redesign.
“It’s just a bad area with not a whole bunch of flow so we are changing the design,” Neary said.
Other sewer lines on that project are along stretches of nearby Uptown streets — Clark, Alabama, Hornet, Waukesha and Quartz, and two streets on the Flat southwest of the Country Club, Rampart Drive and Cedar Lake Drive.
South of Butte, as part of a $1.72 million contract with H&H Contracting from Butte, work will be done on a remaining portion of a years-long project to replace lines that bring water from the Big Hole River into Butte.
Butte-Silver Bow crews began replacing the 22-mile line in 2007 and only 2 miles remain. The state’s Natural Resources Damage Program has paid approximately $15 million for new pipeline installed with county labor and equipment.
As part of remaining work, H&H will jack and bore new pipeline underneath Interstate 15 and a frontage road near Feely Hill. Some of the old line was actually wooden and dates back decades and decades.