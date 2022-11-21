 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thanksgiving edition of the The Standard will be delivered Wednesday

Holiday shoppers can get an early start this year, as the Thanksgiving edition of The Montana Standard and all of its money-saving advertising inserts will be delivered on Wednesday.

The Thanksgiving edition is typically the biggest newspaper of the year, as both local and national retailers prepare for Black Friday and call on The Standard to deliver their deals to the community.

The Standard will not produce a print edition on Thursday, but an online digital version of that day’s newspaper will be available at mtstandard.com/eedition. If you are a print subscriber, you can activate your digital account at mtstandard.com/activate to access all of our online offerings.

Outdoors, which is usually included in Thursday’s C section of The Montana Standard, will be included in Wednesday's C section after Montana Food to accommodate these changes.

We hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving, and don’t forget to support local businesses this holiday season.

Thank you for supporting local journalism.

