Harp Cote once said that his biggest claim to fame was that he and Albert Einstein were at Princeton University at the same time.

The Butte icon couldn’t have been more wrong. In his lifetime, he wore many hats and he wore them well. Devoted husband, loving father, World War II veteran, hard-working businessman and philanthropist were just some of his lifetime achievements.

Harp died at home Thursday night at the age of 99. He had been eager for this day to come, wanting desperately to reunite with his wife, Esther, who died more than 14 months ago.

At her funeral, even in his grief, Harp was always a gentleman and an even gentler man. As frail as he was and with tears in his eyes, he made a point to reach out and thank all who attended Esther’s funeral.

“He was the best person I have ever known,” said Don Peoples Sr., who will miss his long-time friend.

Through their many years of friendship, the two men were either heading off to lunch or talking on the phone. Peoples recalled that recently he was unable to call Harp for a couple days, which prompted Harp to call him and ask, “Are you all right?”

“That was the kind of man he was,” said Peoples Sr. “I don’t know anyone who didn’t like Harp and vice versa, Harp liked everyone.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, described Harp as a good guy and true friend who showed up when he was needed.

“He loved his family, he loved Butte, and he loved this country, and he would do anything to take care of them,” said Sen. Tester. “Harp was always true to the people and community that he loved so much, and my thoughts are with his wonderful family.”

The 1942 graduate of Boys Central High School did, indeed, have an abiding love for his country. Although he was prone to seasickness and could not swim to save himself, Harp decided to join the Navy.

Except for a three-day furlough, he spent 22 straight months in the Pacific Theater aboard the USS San Juan, a 542-foot light cruiser.

Yes, Harp loved his country, but he was loyal to his faith, too, and spent much of his adulthood promoting Catholic education in Butte.

“Harp was not just an incredible man,” said Don Peoples Jr., president of Butte Central Catholic Schools, “but an incredible supporter and benefactor to Butte.”

According to Peoples Jr., Harp and the late Torger Oaas were the founders of the Butte Central Century Club, which helped fund Maroon athletics.

“He was one of those people in our community who kept Catholic education alive in Butte,” said Peoples Jr. “Both he and Esther were a blessing.”

Mike McGree, president of A-1 Ambulance in Butte, couldn’t agree more.

“No one has done as much for Butte, Montana as Harp Cote,” said Mike McGree. “He was a loving, caring guy who would do anything for anyone.”

McGree should know. Harp and his dad, Tucker McGree, were best friends for more than 70 years. The two men graduated from high school together and were even in business together at one time, taking the reins in 1946 of the famed Copper Club in Meaderville. “Fine drinks and smooth music” were what the two men provided at their club.

“Back then it was wide-open gambling,” laughed McGree. “They had a blast.”

Just last week Harp was reminiscing with McGree about Tucker, who died in 2001, and their close friendship.

“We were together for 70-plus years,” said Harp, “and only one argument.”

Harp’s lifetime achievements were indeed many, including the annual Butte Central Auction.

McGree shared that for many years the auction was held at the Butte Civic Center and one year Harp was carrying one of the auction items, a load of dishes, to the stage when he dropped the dishes.

“Without hesitating, Harp just yelled ‘sold to Harp Cote’,” laughed McGree. “He did so much for Butte, it is amazing.”

McGree, like so many others, will miss the man he has known since his childhood. He knew how much Harp had been struggling since Esther passed away.

“He will be deeply missed,” said McGree.

Jerry Sullivan, chairman of Granite Mountain Bank, got to know Harp through his bank and was impressed with the fact that Butte’s best interests were always front and center.

“Harp was a man of his word,” said Sullivan, “and generous to businesses that were struggling.”

Fritz Daily, a Montana state legislator for many years, knew Harp for more than 50 years and considered the Butte businessman a great mentor, and not just when it came to politics.

“Butte, Montana has lost a legend,” said Daily. “I’m blessed to have known him and blessed to have had him in my life.”

By the way, if anyone is wondering where Harp got his nickname, well, that’s a story in itself. Once considered a derogatory term used to describe a person of Irish birth or descent, John S. Cote would come to embrace his nickname.

According to family lore, more than 90 years ago, a neighborhood bully referred to the young Cote as a “harp,” adding that he looked like he just came off the boat. The name stuck.

It’s hard to imagine him as anyone else but Harp, which would, in time, become a term of endearment.

This past Christmas Eve, to show Harp how much he meant to him, his family, and to Butte, McGree put an advertisement in The Montana Standard thanking Harp for all that he had done in his lifetime. It needs to be reiterated as it fits a man who gave so much.

“Today’s the Day We Thank Harp Cote!” wrote McGree. “Thank you for all you have done for Butte.”

Reporter Kasey Faur contributed to this story.