Senior Fun Fair planned for May 12

Southwest Montana Aging and Disability Services will host the "Never Too Old to Play" Senior Fun Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Star Lanes Mile High Event Center, 4601 Harrison Ave.

The event is free and throughout the day there will be various activities, snacks, music, line-dancing, and raffles. Lunch will be provided by the Belmont Senior Center. For more details, call 406-782-5555.

Butte Civic Center hosts annual Mayfair

The annual KXLF Mayfair will be Friday-Sunday, May 12-14, at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave.

Doors will open on May 12 at 4 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event will have dozens of vendors, along with food trucks.

‘Barefoot in the Park’ performed in Deer Lodge

The Cutler Brother’s present one Neil Simon’s most popular plays, “Barefoot in the Park” on Fridays. Saturdays and Sundays through May 21.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at cutlerbros.com or by reserving at 406-846-4096. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. All showings take place at the Cutler Bros. Theatre, 301 Main St., Deer Lodge.

Cribbage tourney benefits scholarship fund

The annual Burgman/Boyle Cribbage Tournament, a scholarship fundraiser, will take place on Saturday, May 13, at the Knights of Columbus, 224 W. Park St. Registration begins at noon; tourney starts at 1. Lunch will be provided.

The tourney is a three-person format with no-point stealing. There will be prizes and 50/50 tickets.

Kyle Burgman and Casey Boyle were killed Aug. 10, 2015, in a car crash. The tournament is to not only honor their memory, but to raise money for a good cause.

The entry fee is $30. To pre-register or for more details, call Brianna at 406-490-2141 or Tom at 406-498-4201. Donations can be made at Mountain West Federal Credit Union, 400 E. Park St., Butte.

Chinese Tomb Sweeping Day on Saturday

The Mai Wah Society will hold a traditional Chinese Tomb Sweeping Day, known as the Qingming Festival, at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in Section R of Mount Moriah Cemetery, 2415 S. Montana St.

The Qingming Festival is both a solemn remembrance of ancestors and a happy celebration of spring and the renewal of life. The Mai Wah Society will mark the occasion by sweeping and placing flowers on the historic graves of Butte’s Chinese population, making offerings of fruit and wine, burning incense and joss (fake) money, and sharing traditional snacks.

Jeff Crosby Band to play at Butte Depot

The Jeff Crosby Band will be performing at the Butte Depot, along with Christy Hays, Thursday, May 18, at the Butte Depot, 818 S. Arizona St.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

A singer-songwriter, Crosby, a native of Northern Idaho, writes about the rugged beauty of what it means to have loved, lost and kept on the move.

To purchase tickets, go to www.montanabookingagency.com.

Activities planned for Youth Outdoor Day

Youth Outdoor Day will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, at McGruff Park.

The event, sponsored by Montana State University-Extension office here in Butte and Silver Bow County 4-H, is open to youth of all ages.

There will be 15 educational programs that will focus on safe, healthy, and fun outdoor activities including archery, bear aware, cooking, gardening, fire prevention, wildlife, aquatics, camping, and more.

Annual show May 20-21 at Butte Civic Center

The Butte Mineral & Gem Club is holding its annual show Saturday-Sunday, May 20-21, in the main arena of the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave.

Saturday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Admission is $3; children under 12 admitted free if accompanied by an adult.

There will be several dealers in fossils, minerals, gems, cutting rough, jewelry and unusual treasures you won’t find anywhere else, along with top class exhibits, a silent auction and a game area for children.

For more details, call Pete Knudsen at 406-490-5828.

Dog blessings will be given on May 20

Dog owners are urged to bring their leashed pets for a blessing at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the site of the 1895 explosion memorial outside the Butte Fire Department on the corner of Mercury and Idaho streets.

Father Patrick Beretta will be giving the blessings in front of the statue of Dillis, the big black dog who died of a broken heart.

Comedy series takes stage at Orphan Girl

The Underground Comedy Series continues at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, on the Orphan Girl Theatre stage, 316 W. Park St.

Tickets are $20 at buttearts.org/comedy. For details or for tickets, call 406-723-3602.

Summer Explorers Youth Program

The Summer Explorers Youth Program for children in elementary, middle and high school grades is starting June 29 at Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site in Deer Lodge located on the north end of Main Street.

Thursday programs will run eight weeks from June 29 to August 17. The sessions are free, but participants must register in advance.

Morning programs for children of elementary school age will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The afternoon programs for middle and high school age participants will be from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

To register for sessions or for more information call Julie Croglio at 406-846-2070 ext. 226 or email julie_croglio@nps.gov.; leave a message with a guardian’s name, the name of all children attending and their ages.