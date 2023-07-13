Three Forks Rodeo features events

THREE FORKS — The Three Forks Rodeo is set for Friday and Saturday, July 14-15, with the cowboys and cowgirls of the Northern Rodeo Association.

The rodeo will feature such competitions as bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie down roping, team roping, ladies barrel racing, ladies breakaway roping, junior barrel racing and junior breakaway roping.

A specialty trick riding act will be this year’s intermission performance.

Tickets both nights for adults are $20. Friday night is family night and kids' admission (12 and under) is free with an adult and canned food (or cash) donation for the Headwaters Area Food Bank.

On Saturday, a child’s ticket (ages 7-12) is $10. Children 6 and under get in free. For details call Three Forks Rodeo at 406-272-3716 or visit bit.ly/3frj23.

Watch linemen vie in rodeo

Montana Lineman’s Rodeo will be Friday and Saturday, July 14-15, at the Butte Vigilante Rodeo Grounds, 6354 Albany Ave.

A competition for linemen, equipment operators, and tree trimmers, the event demonstrates the skills lineworkers use every day to ensure a safe, reliable electrical supply to the residents of the intermountain West.

At 5 p.m. Friday, before the rodeo begins, there will be food truck vendors and a beer garden. At 7 p.m., a somber ceremony will be held for lineworkers who died in 2022. Saturday’s events begin at 8 a.m.

The rodeo also provides an opportunity for seasoned lineworkers and apprentices to come together and share their knowledge while family and friends cheer them on.

Fiber Festival now on July calendar

WHITEHALL — The 7th annual Copper K Fiber Festival is Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, at the Copper K Barn at 786 Points of Rock Road in Whitehall.

The festival features classes, demonstrations, and vendors selling raw wool, yarn, clothing and soft sculptures. Saturday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn about Butte’s lower west side

Butte historian Mary McCormick is in charge of Thursday's “Hikes through History” at 9 a.m. through Butte’s lower west side.

Learn more about this fascinating neighborhood, its distinctive homes and the people who once lived there. Before embarking on this moderate hike, participants are asked to meet at West Elementary School’s west side parking lot.

The summer event is sponsored by Butte-Silver Bow’s Archives, Park & Recreation, and Health Department. Snacks and water will be available. Hikers should dress appropriately for the weather and wear good walking shoes. No pets are allowed.

While each walk is free, a $5 donation is welcome, with proceeds going to the Friends of the Archives and the local Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Fund.

Pettifoggers to perform in Butte

The Pettifoggers will be guests of the Butte-Silver Bow Archives at noon Friday, July 21 and perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Clark Chateau ballroom. Their appearance is part of the “New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp” project.

The indie rock band hails from Missoula and according to their YouTube channel, have a “passion for sustainability and prioritizing the natural world.”

Art in the Park includes more than 80 booths

ANACONDA — The annual Art in the Park will be Friday-Sunday, July 21-23 at Anaconda’s Washoe Park.

The event, which is a fundraiser for the Copper Village Art Museum & Arts Center, includes more than 80 juried art and craft booths, a variety of foods and live music.

Friday’s hours are noon to 10 p.m., and Saturday is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, the event will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $20 or $15 if you are a senior citizen for all three days. For one day, the cost for adults 18 and older is $8 or two for $15. Those between the ages of 11 and 17 pay $5 and children 10 and under get in free. A weekend pass for a family of four is $50. For more details, call 406-563-2422.

Car show at Kennedy Common slated

ANACONDA — The Kenny Cook Memorial Scholarship Car Show is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 22 at the Kennedy Common in Anaconda.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Car entry is $20. For further details, call 406-560-2857.

Live music at Elling House

VIRGINIA CITY — At 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, the Elling House Arts and Humanities Center will present Paul Boruff with Dark Fiddle in concert.

Paul Boruff with Dark Fiddle play an eclectic selection of music that includes original compositions, as well as select contemporary, traditional and classical music. This duo features Boruff on vocals and guitar and Lise Brunhart on viola and flute.

Admission is $20. Elling House is located at 404 E. Idaho St., Virginia City. For more details, call 406-843-5454 or 406-843-5507 or go to www.ellinghouse.org.

Butte 100 rolls atop Continental Divide

The Butte 100 mountain bike race starts at 6 a.m. Saturday, July 22, and consists of three individual races of 25, 50 and 100 miles.

The event is held atop the Continental Divide just outside of Butte. For details, go to www.butte100.com.

Whitehall’s Frontier Days set

WHITEHALL — Whitehall’s Frontier Days are Friday-Saturday, July 28-29.

Sponsored by the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce, the two-day event includes a parade, a community barbecue, street vendors, live music, beer garden, kids’ activities and more.

For more details, call 406-287-2260.

BBQ contest, Brewfest in Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — Cookin’ on the Clark Fork BBQ Competition and Brewfest will be from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29 on Main Street in Deer Lodge.

The 6th annual event includes some amazing food and brews, and a number of craft and artisan vendors. The barbecue competition categories include chicken, pork, pork ribs, beef brisket, hamburger and open class.

The “tasty token and drink chip sales” start at noon and enable a person to sample the barbecue entries along with the brews. Each token purchase comes with a People’s Choice ticket to vote for your favorite barbecued dish.