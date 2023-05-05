Carousel hosts ‘make a Mother’s Day gift’

Children are invited to make a Mother’s Day gift for mom from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel in Stodden Park.

Volunteers will help kids make Mother’s Day cards and gifts. In addition, each child will receive a small starter plant to take home to grow mom a flower.

Rialto Theatre to host Tuscan dinner

DEER LODGE — The Rialto Community Theatre in Deer Lodge will have its second fundraising dinner Saturday, May 6, at the Deer Lodge Elks Lodge, 230 Main St. Proceeds will go towards replacing the theatre’s aging conventional stage lighting with new LED lights.

Cocktails start at 5 p.m. and dinner is served at 7. Because there is limited seating, table reservations are advised. Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight, and can be purchased at Valley Foods, 711 Main St., Deer Lodge or the Rialto.

Donations can also be mailed to the Rialto at P.O. Box 874 in Deer Lodge, or call 406-846-7900 or go to www.deerlodgerialto.com.

Breakfast fundraiser benefits debate team

A pancake breakfast to benefit Butte High School’s speech and debate team will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St.

The benefit is to assist the team, who is scheduled to go to nationals in Phoenix, Arizona, June 10-17.

The menu includes pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage, coffee, milk and juice. The cost is $10 a plate. Kids age 5 and under eat free.

Clark Chateau hosts ‘Sunday at the Movies’

At 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St., will feature the 1962 film, “Carnival of Souls.” The horror movie, which was directed by Herk Harvey, centered on a young woman who was the sole survivor of a car crash and the ghoulish stranger that stalked her.

Donations are accepted. Light refreshments, along with popcorn, are provided. A brief discussion follows the end of the movie.

Brown Bag luncheon all about Butte

A Brown Bag Lunch featuring Butte historian Jim McCarthy is set for noon Wednesday, May 10, at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives, 17 W. Quartz St.

Have you ever wondered why Butte folks are friendly and yet very nosy? McCarthy has his own perspective and theory of why this is so, and why it seems more prevalent in Butte.

A Butte native, McCarthy graduated from the University of Montana with a bachelor's degree in history and political science. He was the park superintendent and road foreman for Butte-Silver Bow for 35 years until he retired in 2009.

Coffee and water will be served, and guests may bring a sack lunch. For more details, call 406-782-3280.

Mayfair coming Mother’s Day weekend

The annual KXLF Mayfair will be Friday-Sunday, May 12-14, at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave.

Doors will open on May 12 at 4 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event will have dozens of vendors, along with food trucks.

Chinese Tomb Sweeping Day May 13

The Mai Wah Society will hold a traditional Chinese Tomb Sweeping Day, known as the Qingming Festival, at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in Section R of Mount Moriah Cemetery, 2415 S. Montana St.

The Qingming Festival is both a solemn remembrance of ancestors and a happy celebration of spring and the renewal of life. The Mai Wah Society will mark the occasion by sweeping and placing flowers on the historic graves of Butte’s Chinese population, making offerings of fruit and wine, burning incense and joss (fake) money, and sharing traditional snacks.

The Mai Wah welcomes residents who would like to join in the celebration.

Firefighters plan Mother’s Day breakfast

The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department will host the 25th annual Mother's Day breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 14, at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St.

The menu includes pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage, coffee, milk and juice. The cost is $10 a plate for adults, $5 for children ages 6 through 12, and $25 for a family. Kids age 5 and under eat free.

Activities planned for Youth Outdoor Day

Youth Outdoor Day will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, at McGruff Park.

The event, sponsored by Montana State University-Extension office here in Butte and Silver Bow County 4-H, is open to youth of all ages.

There will be 15 educational programs that will focus on safe, healthy, and fun outdoor activities including archery, bear aware, cooking, gardening, fire prevention, wildlife, aquatics, camping, and more.