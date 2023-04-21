First-ever food truck festival Saturday

The Butte Food Truck Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Collective Elevation Butte, 34 E. Galena St.

The first-ever event, which coincides with Collective Elevation’s fifth anniversary, will include food, drinks, music and more, and is similar to the Butte’s Ethnic Festival, which was held several years ago.

“It’s a good excuse to put on a party and a great way to kick off spring,” said Matt Boyle, one of the organizers, “and, of course, a lot of people are itching to get outdoors.” For more details, call 406-498-3549.

United Way hosts gift-making workshop

United Way of Butte and Anaconda will be sponsoring a Mother's Day gift-making workshop for children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in the United Way office at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

The cost is $5 per child and children under 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult (not mom) or an older sibling.

Supplies to make a gift and card will be available. For details, call 406-782-1255 or email at uwbadirector@bresnan.net.

Tour former Mountain View Church Sunday

Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 1621 Thornton Ave., will be hosting its next free tour, titled “Field Trips of Methodism around Butte” on Sunday, April 23.

This week, the former Mountain View Methodist Church will be featured, along with the old Scandinavian church, which was housed at 101 W. Copper Street, and St. George/Silver Bow, which was housed on Grand Avenue.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to meet at 1:30 p.m. in the church parking lot for carpooling.

Whitehall residents to celebrate Arbor Day

WHITEHALL — Whitehall will be celebrating Arbor Day beginning from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Whitehall Community Center, 11 N. Division St., Whitehall.

The Whitehall Garden Club will give away 30 tree seedlings, and there will be lots of plant-related information, vendors, and kids’ activities from noon to 3 pm.

In addition, Deanna of PBSKids will be at the Whitehall Library beginning at 9:30 a.m. The event is free and everyone is welcome.

Spring craft sale to be held April 29

Meadowlands Spring Fling craft sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Meadowlands Apts., 4034 Elizabeth Warren Ave.

Items include flower arrangements, candles, jewelry, art, food and more. For more details, call Myrna at 303-993-9981.

RMEF to host ‘Big Game Banquet’

TWIN BRIDGES — The Vigilante Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is hosting their annual Big Game Banquet Saturday, April 29, just outside of Twin Bridges at the historical Round Barn, 175 Riverside Dr. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Spend the evening enjoying great food, great friends, and a chance to win top-notch firearms, premium hunts, and exclusive gear.

The banquet, raffles, and games are being held in support of elk country and hunting heritage. There’s a wide variety of auction items including artwork, jewelry and outdoor gear. Come support the RMEF's mission to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritage by protecting, conserving, restoring, and enhancing natural habitat.

All proceeds go back to RMEF in support of conserving habitat and opening up public land access for everyone who enjoys the outdoors.

For tickets, go online at https://events.rmef.org/shop/vigilante or call 310-780-0319.

Clark Chateau hosts ‘Sunday at the Movies’

At 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St., will feature the 1962 film, “Carnival of Souls.” The horror movie, which was directed by Herk Harvey, centered on a young woman who was the sole survivor of a car crash and the ghoulish stranger that stalked her.

Donations are accepted. Light refreshments, along with popcorn, are provided. A brief discussion follows the end of the movie.

Mayfair coming Mother’s Day weekend

The annual KXLF Mayfair will be Friday-Sunday, May 12-14, at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave.

Doors will open on May 12 at 4 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event will have dozens of vendors, along with food trucks.

Activities planned for Youth Outdoor Day

Youth Outdoor Day will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, at McGruff Park.

The event, sponsored by Montana State University-Extension office here in Butte and Silver Bow County 4-H, is open to youth of all ages.

There will be 15 educational programs that will have activities focusing on safe, healthy, and fun outdoor activities including archery, bear aware, cooking, gardening, fire prevention, wildlife, aquatics, camping, and more.