BBQ and Brewfest in Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — Cookin’ on the Clark Fork BBQ Competition and Brewfest will be from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, on Main Street in Deer Lodge.

The sixth annual event includes some amazing food and brews as well as a number of craft and artisan vendors. The barbecue competition categories include chicken, pork, pork ribs, beef brisket, hamburger and open class.

The “tasty token and drink chip sales” start at noon and enables\ a person to sample the barbecue entries along with the brews. Each token purchase comes with a People’s Choice ticket to vote for your favorite barbecued dish.

Jackson’s Garden brunch is Sunday

SHERIDAN — Jackson’s Garden on Mill Creek Road in Sheridan will host its annual brunch and auction fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 30.

The event is free, but donations are accepted. Prior to the brunch, an ecumenical worship service will be held at 9 a.m.

This brunch is the perfect opportunity for community members to enjoy good food, conversation and tour the flower and vegetable gardens. Everyone is invited to attend.

Jackson’s Garden, a non-profit, helps the community grow healthy foods. All proceeds go toward operating the garden. For more details, call 406-596-1005 or go to www.jacksonsgarden.org.

Brawls and Kickstart Days Aug. 4-5

Brawls and Kickstart Days, a two-day event, is Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5 and will feature bare-knuckle boxing, freestyle motorcycle stunts and an Everclear concert.

For more details, go to bit.ly/fbbrwls.

Serbian Festival includes food, fun

The annual Serbian Festival is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 2100 Continental Drive. Admission is free.

The celebration of food, music and fun highlights the church and founding culture in Butte with homemade Serbian food, drink and desserts, as well as dancers and music under a large shade tent in the parking lot.

Some of the featured food includes kielbasa, sarma, barbecued lamb and pork, povitica, baklava and much. For details, call 406-723-7889.

Area Irish welcome back An Ri Ra

Montana’s premier Irish festival, An Ri Ra, comes to Butte Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13 with its promise of quality Irish music and dance.

Many of the events will take place at the Original Mine Yard on Main Street, but there are other venues as well, including the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St.; Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, 155 W. Granite St.; St. Mary's Church, which is across from the Original Mine gate; and the Butte Brewing Company, 465 E. Galena St.

Hospital to host golf tournament

The Community Hospital and Nursing Home of Anaconda Foundation will host its 24th annual fundraising golf tournament Friday, Aug. 18 at Old Works in Anaconda.

For further details, call 406-563-8414.

‘Rhythm & Brews’ family-friendly event

“Rhythm & Brews,” sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butte-Silver Bow, will be Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Original Mine. Admission is free.

The family-friendly event will include food trucks, local breweries and music by The Berkeley Pits, Jst Us, High Ore Road, and F.O.G. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase.

There will also be a car show, with registration at 10 a.m. Gates open at noon and music starts at 1 p.m.

Dance troupe to hold school bazaar

The Little Steps Dance Troupe will host a back-to-school bazaar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Butte Plaza Mall.

Several vendors will be on hand, showcasing crafts, arts, treats, jewelry, woodwork, photography, beauty products and more.

‘New Songs’ to feature Lane Wilber

The Butte-Silver Bow Archives and the historic Clark Chateau will again be hosting the popular project, “New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp” Friday-Saturday, Aug. 18-19.

Lane Wilber will be featured at noon Friday, Aug. 18, at the Butte Archives and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Clark Chateau ballroom. The singer and songwriter from Missoula plays outlaw country and Americana music.

All Brown Bag talks at the Butte Archives are free. Tickets at the Clark Chateau are $10 for each concert, and can be purchased on its website or pay at the door.

Fairest Isle on Elling House calendar

VIRGINIA CITY — The Elling House Arts and Humanities Center and Baroque Music Montana will present Fairest Isle at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at 404 E. Idaho St., Virginia City.

Fairest Isle takes some jiggy steps into Folk Baroque and Courtly Tunes from 18th-century England, where folk melodies were blended with French and Italian forms.

Playing on period instruments will be Cape Breton fiddler David Greenberg, baroque violin; Carrie Krause, baroque violin; Anna O’Connell, harp; Nate Helgeson, baroque bassoon; Annabeth Shirley, cello; and John Lenti, obo.

Admission is free. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Big Butte Brewfest at World Museum

The annual Big Butte Brewfest is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the World Museum of Mining.

A fundraiser for the World Museum and the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, the event brings Butte’s rich history together with its bright future.

Grab your pre-sale tickets for only $25, which also includes access to the museum, the brewfest (with 5 drink tickets), and all of the other events that day. The museum will also be doing underground mine tours that day for an additional fee. Tickets are $30 at the door. You must be 21 years old to enter the beer garden.