Dance troupe to hold summer bazaar

The Little Steps Dance Troupe will host a summer bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Butte Plaza Mall.

More than 40 vendors will be on hand, showcasing crafts, arts, treats, jewelry, woodwork, photography, beauty products and more.

Whitehall’s annual garage sale June 17

The Whitehall Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Community Garage Sale beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 17.

Shop for bargains and more bargains. Call 406-287-2260 for details.

Firemen to host seafood extravaganza

PHILIPSBURG — The annual Philipsburg Volunteer Firemen’s Clam and Oyster Feed will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the new Philipsburg Fire Hall on Railroad Ave.

Fresh clams and oysters, salads and spaghetti are on the menu. The cost is $25 for adults and kids under 12 pay $5. In addition, raffle tickets will be sold.

All proceeds benefit PVFD operations.

Deer Lodge gearing up for annual Territorial Days

The 33rd annual Territorial Days will be celebrated Saturday, June 17, in Deer Lodge with numerous events, including classic cars, parade, sidewalk sales, food, activities and live music.

The Deer Lodge celebration was established in 1990, and includes a parade, which starts at noon on Main Street, along with a brew fest from 1 to 5 p.m.