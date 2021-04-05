 Skip to main content
Tester, VA secretary McDonough to tour veterans home in Butte
Tester, VA secretary McDonough to tour veterans home in Butte

Sen. Jon Tester, chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will tour the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. McDonough is expected to hear directly from veterans on a variety of issues, and meet with local officials.

In his capacity as the new chairman, Tester is bringing McDonough to Montana on his first official trip as Cabinet Secretary. During various stops across the state, they will meet with veterans, VA employees, Veterans Service Organizations, local health care providers, community leaders, and members of the media.

The approximately $20 million facility includes five, 12-bedroom cottages along with a Community Center and will have room for 60 veterans. The new Veterans Home offers many services for its residents, including an activities program, spiritual resources, support groups, and social services.

