Terrain limits cell coverage between Ramsay and Anaconda exits on I-90

Motorists in the know sometimes pull to the shoulder of Interstate 90 in anticipation of entering the pesky and often nebulous cellphone dead zone between Ramsay and the Anaconda exit.

They want to complete their call.

Others simply ring off and then ring back on a few miles later.

Montanans understand losing cell service in deep river canyons, in remote reaches of this rural, mountainous, lightly populated state, in deep primeval forests and in places where only Bigfoot roams (without roaming charges).

But the stretch of highway and land that is roughly between the Ramsay exit and the Anaconda exit does not seem to fit the typical dead zone profile. It is rocky and rolling, sure, and the rigs of eastbound truckers sometimes spin in the snow on Gregson Hill. But there seems to be no obvious explanation for cell coverage dropping like a stone betwixt and between those two exits.

Liz Maly is a communications manager for Verizon.

“We are aware of the network in the area you mentioned,” Maly said in an email. “The terrain in this area limits the propagation of our sites and presents challenges to have ubiquitous coverage throughout this area.”

She added, “While we are unable to speak to future plans outside of any infrastructure projects we’ve already announced, we are aware of the situation and are working to improve network performance in this area.”

A US Cellular coverage map shows jagged dark areas between the two exits.

Katie Frey, a media relations manager for US Cellular, responded.

“While our customers can use their phones while traveling by roaming on other carriers, we don’t offer service or have cell towers in Montana,” Frey said in an email.

AT&T said technicians had completed equipment repairs earlier this month in areas west of Butte where some customers may have recently experienced intermittent wireless service. It said its wireless network was operating normally in the area.

The region is rife with other dead zones, of course: between Divide and Wisdom and beyond; from Divide headed south toward Dillon; from Anaconda’s West Valley to Silver Lake. And more.

Somehow, these regional dead zones seem more comprehensible because of fewer customers and, in some cases, inhospitable terrain. In some ways, lack of access to wireless services helps limit development.

But dead zones can be a safety hazard. Last year, a man whose vehicle broke down along a road in eastern Montana that lacked cell service was walking along the shoulder when he was struck by a car and killed. He was in a dead zone between Wibaux and Glendive.

A few days before, a reporter for the Glendive Ranger-Review wrote about the potential hazards of that lack of service.

Meanwhile, the dead zone west of Ramsay, which is apparently as inexplicable as the Bermuda Triangle, likely will continue for some time.