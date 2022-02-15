Tenants want a say in state lawsuit against Legion Oasis and Post in Butte

A group of tenants hopes to join a state lawsuit alleging that money from the Legion Oasis apartment complex in Butte has been unlawfully used to pay for an American Legion Post hall and to subsidize post events and operations.

The tenants say the improper payments have been going on for eight years and exceed $900,000, and the money should go back to the complex for capital improvements benefiting renters. They are not seeking cash payouts.

Ten of the tenants filed a court motion last week seeking to join a civil suit the Montana Attorney General’s Office filed in September against Silver Bow American Legion Post #1 and the nonprofit Legion Oasis Inc. it formed in 1972 to run the apartment complex.

The AG says at least four of seven directors on a Legion Oasis board are also members of Legion Post #1, and alleges that since at least 2014, the board has improperly transferred money that Post #1 has used to build a social center, or hall, that opened in 2019.

The money is supposed to support the 160-unit complex and its mission to provide affordable housing to low- and middle-income people in Butte, the AG’s civil complaint says, not to benefit Post #1 and its members.

The AG’s lawsuit, filed in state District Court in Butte, asks the court to declare the actions unlawful and to stop money transfers that are being used to make mortgage payments on the social center and pay for other Post expenses.

The motion filed by tenants makes similar claims but also seeks “a claw back of all wrongful payments” over the years, an amount they say exceeds $900,000. It says money from the nonprofit Legion Oasis came from tenants’ rent so it should be returned for complex maintenance, repairs and improvements that benefit tenants.

The Legion Oasis and Post #1, via letters to media outlets from Oasis Board President Mike Lawson, say they have done nothing wrong. They are sister nonprofits that have faithfully served veterans and provided well-maintained, affordable housing in Butte, he has said.

As a legal matter, the AG’s Office has never served the Post or the Legion Oasis with the lawsuit so there is no litigation at hand, said Liza Dennehy, an attorney representing Post #1.

They have been in contact with the AG’s Office trying to address any concerns and rectify misconceptions, she told The Montana Standard, but there’s nothing to respond to in court because they haven’t been formally served. Beyond that, she said, she did not want to comment.

The Standard asked the AG’s office late last week where the matter stood.

“We’re pursuing mediation to find an outcome suitable for the Legion Oasis tenants and the public before taking further legal action,” Kyle Nerison, communications director for the Montana Department of Justice, said in an email.

Larry Henke, an attorney for the tenants, said it’s possible the AG’s Office and defendants will resolve any disputes privately. But he said the basic allegations are spelled out in the lawsuit, the tenants agree with them, and a court should now address their claims.

“One of the reasons we intervened is to prevent the state and this compromised (Oasis) board of directors from cutting a back deal reminiscent of the smoke-filled rooms of Marcus Daly and brush this under the rug,” Henke said.

From the time the state filed its suit, it had 180 days to issue summonses to the defendants to keep its claims moving publicly in court, Henke said. So there is still time to go that route.

But Henke said he’s confident a judge will let the tenants join the case, and if so, their claims can go forward regardless of what the state does.

Many tenants are also upset at an Oasis board decision in December to replace a longtime manager at the complex with BlueLine Property Management based in Missoula, as well as suggested $15 to $30 a month rent increases.

Lawson has cited a “toxic relationship” the board had with the former complex manager and says the new management team can provide better oversight, knows about changing tax codes and housing laws, and will better represent tenants and the Post in Butte.

Several residents protested the move outside the apartments one day in late December, some holding signs, and there were at least three contentious meetings between residents and the board. Butte-Silver Bow Commissioner Jim Fisher was at the protest to support the tenants.

That dispute is still simmering, but nearly three months before it began in December, the AG’s Office had filed its lawsuit against the Legion Oasis board and Post #1.

BACK TO THE BEGINNING

According to a lengthy letter from Lawson that the Standard published on Dec. 27, American Legion Post #1 was approached by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development in 1969 about a need for low- and middle-income housing in Butte.

The agency said if the Post would secure land, build affordable units and manage the complex, HUD would give it a low-interest loan to finance the project. Post members didn’t know if they could pull it off, Lawson said in his letter.

“With that said, there were members of the post, themselves unable to secure affordable, stable housing — and one didn’t need to look very far to see that the need went well beyond veterans and their families,” he wrote. So they got the loan and took on the project.

He said the Post was taking on all the financial risk and members were volunteering hundreds of hours to the project, so they created a seven-member board of directors to govern the complex and hire and oversee its management.

Four of the directors would be members of Post #1 and three would be qualified community members.

“Obviously, the American Legion would have the majority vote to protect their interests, but it was also important to include community members that could bring a varied perspective, or expertise beyond that of the board members …” Lawson wrote.

Over the years, he said, “We continued to elect board members that insured bills were paid, made improvements to apartments, added playgrounds, paved the parking areas, upgraded windows, replaced roofs and the list goes on and on.”

STATE’S CLAIMS

The state of Montana, through the office of Attorney General Austin Knudsen, filed suit against the Legion Oasis Inc. and Post #1 on Sept. 27.

According to its restated articles of incorporation, the suit says, the Legion Oasis is to be “irrevocably dedicated to and operated exclusively for non-profit purposes” and “no part of the income or assets of the corporation shall be distributed to or inure to the benefit of its members, directors, officers or other persons.”

But starting at least in 2014 and continuing to the present, the suit says, the board has given funds and real property to Post 1, “which has been and is currently using such funds for its own purposes.”

In a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, struck in 2014, the Legion Oasis agreed to make monthly deposits of $7,100 into an account set up by the Post that would be used to build a new Post “social center,” or hall.

The MOU said the new facility will also be used by Legion Oasis to support its mission of providing low- and middle-income housing” and Legion Oasis will have access and use of the facility in a manner to be determined.

The Legion Oasis later obtained a construction loan for the new social center, the suit says, covered a $200,000 dispute the Post had with the construction company that built the new legion hall, and deeded over a 2.1-acre tract of land the hall was built on.

In 2018, the Oasis board agreed to increase its monthly payments to $8,000, the AG’s suit says, for utility and mortgage costs and to support Post activities including its chosen charities, Veterans Council meetings and community fundraisers.

In April 2019, the Legion Oasis conveyed a warranty deed on the 2.1 acres, and on April 13 that year, Post #1 members formally ushered in their new building on Wynne Avenue across from the complex and also celebrated the Post’s 100th birthday.

The AG said it was an unlawful conflict of interest for Legion Oasis directors who were also members of Post #1 to vote on matters benefiting the Post, even if the board had approved such conflicts.

It says other laws were broken, including one requiring that nonprofit directors maintain loyalty to the nonprofit. The board also made unauthorized distributions, the suit says, and had “denied Legion Oasis access to and appropriate use of the social center to support housing for low and moderate-income families.”

It asked the court to declare the acts unlawful, prohibit further violations, remove directors who have a conflict of interest and stop the Legion Oasis board from making any additional payments to cover mortgage payments or Post operational costs.

THE TENANT CLAIMS

The tenants agree with the state’s claims but say if they aren’t allowed to intervene in the case, the state and Legion Oasis could resolve the case without any recovery of the “misdirected $900,000.”

“Legion Post No. 1 has used its majority control of the Legion Oasis Board to raid Legion Oasis’s funds, funded directly by the tenants/intervenors, for Legion Post No. 1’s benefit to the tune of more than $900,000,” their court motion states.

“Certainly it is no stretch of the imagination to see that the tenants would have an interest in how the funds they paid to Legion Oasis, intended for maintenance and upkeep of the property where they live, were otherwise being used in breach of the Legion Oasis Board duties …” it says.

The tenants, like the state, want an independent board established, and as part of their motion, they are asking the court for class-action status so the relief is sought on behalf of all current tenants and past tenants from 2014 on.

And they want the $900,000 returned and put toward the complex. They are not seeking cash payments for themselves, Henke said.

“These tenants are 100 percent interested in maintaining their homes,” Henke said. “They like it there. One guy was promised a carport four years ago. There is no carport. People using walkers are tripping over cracks in the sidewalk.

“They want this (money) returned to Legion Oasis so an independent board can determine how best to invest in the facility, which they call their homes.”

OASIS AND POST POSITIONS

Since the Legion Oasis and Post are conversing privately with the AG’s office, Lawson said he did not want to comment directly for this story.

But he has addressed many of the claims in a letter that television station KTVM posted on its website in December and in a letter the Standard published on Dec. 27. Some of his points were covered previously in this story.

The Legion Oasis nonprofit was created, he said, to carry out the Post’s “charitable mission to veterans and members of the community” by providing low- and middle-income utility paid housing in Butte.

It was done under the rules and regulations of HUD until 2014, when the loan was paid off and the complex solely belonged to Post members, he said. That’s when they started planning the long-anticipated new Legion hall.

When the board no longer had to make loan payments for the complex, it began making charitable donations to its parent nonprofit corporation — the Post — and to build the new Legion Hall.

“This was done under the law that allows one nonprofit to make charitable donations to another nonprofit corporation to be used for charitable purposes,” Lawson said in one letter, and those donations continue. They are less than 10 percent of Oasis revenue, he said.

Lawyers for the Oasis and the Post believe the AG’s office is mistaken and they have sent letters to the AG’s office in response to its claims, Lawson said.

The veterans of Legion Post #1 are respected members of the community, he said, and the complex was created as an outreach to low- and middle-income residents of Butte that continues today.

“We have been proud to provide a development here in Butte that people can drive by and see green lawn, children playing outside, and well-maintained housing that tenants can feel is a step up for them and their families,” Lawson wrote in the letter to the Standard.

“Our organization has faithfully and dutifully served veterans and the people of Butte through our work establishing, maintaining and improving the Oasis Apartment Complex for 50 years and we intend to continue doing so for decades to come.”

