Temporary fishing closures to be lifted on Big Hole River

WISE RIVER — Temporary fishing closures on some sections of the Big Hole River will be lifted this week.

On Thursday, the Big Hole River will reopen for fishing in two sections:

• From the river’s confluence with the Beaverhead River up to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site

• From Dickie Bridge up to the river’s confluence with the North Fork Big Hole River

On Friday, the Big Hole River will reopen for fishing in this section:

• From the river’s confluence with the North Fork Big Hole River up to Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadows Road

These temporary closures were implemented due to low river flows as outlined in the Big Hole River Watershed Committee Drought Plan.

A yearly fishing closure remains in place from Brownes Bridge Fishing Access Site up to the Bureau of Land Management’s Maiden Rock boat launch. That closure takes effect on Oct. 1 and lifts on April 1 to protect spawning brown trout. See the current fishing regulations for a full list of annual regulations and restrictions for the Big Hole River.

For a current list of temporary fishing restrictions and closures, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.