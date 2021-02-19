Teens smash eggs, destroy fixtures in two Butte motels, agree to clean up the mess

Last Saturday night apparently was “not all right for fighting” but for six Butte teenagers, ages 16 to 18, it was a night to vandalize.

Two hotels — Best Western Butte Plaza Inn, 2900 Harrison Ave., and the Fairfield Inn, 2340 Cornell Ave., were hit with vandalism. Splattered eggs were inside both motels. Room numbers were taken from doors and signs were ripped from the walls.

A wall lamp was damaged at the Best Western and an egg was left where the light bulb was supposed to be.

Video from the Fairfield identified the vandals as three teen-age boys and three teen-age girls.

According to police reports, while officers were investigating at the Fairfield Inn, three of the teens, all female, arrived with their parents and admitted to the vandalism. The other three, all males, were identified with the help of a school resource officer.

Parents of the six teens talked to the Fairfield management and an agreement was worked out that the teens would clean up the damage. All the signs taken were returned.

None of the teens were cited.

