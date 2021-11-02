Teens killed in Powell County crash identified

Authorities have released the names of two teenagers who were killed in a crash in Powell County early Saturday morning that left two others injured.

Ethan Bossert, 19, of Deer Lodge, and Morgan Sanders, 17, of Anaconda, were killed, the Powell County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Two others, a 19-year-old male from Deer Lodge and a 17-year-old female from Anaconda, were hospitalized at Powell County Memorial Hospital following the crash.

All four were in a 2011 Mazda that was southbound on the North Frontage Road near Deer Lodge when the driver failed to make a sharp curve, overcorrected, slid off the road and rolled multiple times, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The Highway Patrol said it wasn’t clear who was driving, but three occupants in the car were ejected, including the two teenagers who died.

Alcohol and speed were believed to have been factors in the crash, authorities said. Nobody was wearing a seat belt.

The North Frontage Road, which roughly parallels Interstate 90 and the Clark Fork River, is a long straightaway up until eastbound motorists approach North Main Street in Deer Lodge. At that point, the road curves suddenly and sharply to the left.

