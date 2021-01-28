Teenager reported missing is back at home

Support Local Journalism
Grace Mattson, 15, of Butte, who was reported missing Sunday, was located Wednesday afternoon by Butte law enforcement and has been returned home.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
