Teen of the Month: Senior thrives at Butte High Career Center

“I like English, too. I like to write stories,” she said. Though math is not her favorite class, attending the Career Center has helped her performance improve. “Because of the smaller school I’m able to get help with math,” she said.

Provost’s mother, Roberta, said going to the Career Center revealed a tremendous change in her daughter. “It’s like night and day,” she said. “I’ve had two kids go through the Career Center and it made a difference right from the start. I can’t say enough about the Career Center,” she said.

Looking back on her high school experience, Provost can see the progress she’s made since starting high school. “I’ve come a long way … I get good grades … I work really hard … I’m proud of myself,” she said. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Provost has been completing her coursework remotely and has been enjoying working at her own pace — though she does miss the social interaction at school. Remote learning also allows her to work full time at her job as a courtesy clerk at a local Safeway store. She spends her shift sanitizing carts, bagging groceries and helping shoppers with their purchases. “I love my job,” she said. Her brave contribution working as a frontline essential worker in the pandemic has made it possible for others to purchase food and abide by closures, social distancing and health restrictions in the community.