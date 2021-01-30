Teen of the Month: Senior thrives at Butte High Career Center

Editor's note: The following is part of a year-long series of Teen of the Month profiles. School officials select each student. At the end of the year, one of the students will receive a scholarship.
Not everyone thrives in a traditional school setting. That was true for Aimee Provost, a 17-year-old senior at the Butte High Career Center. During Provost’s time in middle school, she struggled with the large number of students in her classes and the competition for her instructor’s attention. Having a more introverted personality also made her a target of ridicule.
“I was bullied,” she said.
Over time, Provost grew to hate middle school and was dreading the thought of going on to high school. Fortunately for Provost, she had another option in the Butte High Career Center. The smaller classrooms and student-to-teacher ratios turned out to be a perfect fit. “Going to the Career Center really helped. I found that I actually started loving school,” she said.
Throughout her four years at the Career Center, Provost has impressed her teachers. “She is a hard worker and has made enormous progress over the past four years,” said Assistant Special Education Director Melissa Johnson. Her longtime teacher Megan Paul added: “I have had the pleasure of having Aimee in my class over the past four years and have seen her make leaps and bounds with her great work ethic and determination.”
Provost said her favorite subject was art, due to the creativity and freedom of expression.
“I like English, too. I like to write stories,” she said. Though math is not her favorite class, attending the Career Center has helped her performance improve. “Because of the smaller school I’m able to get help with math,” she said.
Provost’s mother, Roberta, said going to the Career Center revealed a tremendous change in her daughter. “It’s like night and day,” she said. “I’ve had two kids go through the Career Center and it made a difference right from the start. I can’t say enough about the Career Center,” she said.
Looking back on her high school experience, Provost can see the progress she’s made since starting high school. “I’ve come a long way … I get good grades … I work really hard … I’m proud of myself,” she said. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Provost has been completing her coursework remotely and has been enjoying working at her own pace — though she does miss the social interaction at school. Remote learning also allows her to work full time at her job as a courtesy clerk at a local Safeway store. She spends her shift sanitizing carts, bagging groceries and helping shoppers with their purchases. “I love my job,” she said. Her brave contribution working as a frontline essential worker in the pandemic has made it possible for others to purchase food and abide by closures, social distancing and health restrictions in the community.