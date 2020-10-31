Teen of the Month: Love of STEM motivates Butte High senior

Editor's note: The following is part of a year-long series of Teen of the Month profiles. School officials select each student. At the end of the year, one of the students will receive a scholarship.
A love of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) led Erik Johns down the path toward academic excellence early in life.
”STEM has always been a source of interest to me,” said the Butte High senior, who has maintained a 4.0 grade point average for as long as he can remember. His favorite STEM subjects focus heavily on mathematics and include algebra, calculus, chemistry, and physics. Johns’ attraction to math comes from his view of the discipline as being both concrete and universal. “Languages change across the world, but numbers remain the same,” he said.
Butte High AP calculus teacher, Julie Johns, offered some professional and personal commentary about one of her top students, who happens to be her son. She shared that in addition to excelling in math, Erik’s aptitude extends into computer science and applications. “He has a passion for technology and loves to work on web design, graphics, social media management, etc.,” she said.
Erik has already earned quite the reputation for helping instructors and friends with their computer challenges.
Outside of the classroom, Erik’s personality makes both his parents proud. “He’s a sincere, kind, caring, and compassionate person with a great sense of humor,” Julie said. His dad, Scott Johns is impressed by his son’s enthusiastic incentive. “He’s very smart, very driven … I think whatever he wants to do, he’ll get done,” he said.
Johns’ English teacher and National Honor Society Advisor Lindsey Kambich is also impressed. Kambich has known Johns since he enrolled in her freshman English I Honors class. She describes him as “articulate, outgoing and intelligent.” She shared that Johns stands out from his peers for a number of other reasons. “Erik is a rarity; he is wise beyond his years … he has a way of looking at things in both an analytical and futuristic way,” she said.
Johns has a long list of sports, organizations and activities he has devoted time to while at Butte High. He has been playing basketball since second grade and has played several years at BHS. “It allows for individuality on the court, but you have to combine together as a singular unit for success,” he said. His sentiments about his time on the BHS track team were similar.
“My favorite events are relays so I can compete with my friends,” he said.
Johns has been a member of the community-centered Excel Club for three years and his most recent project involved Butte’s Halloween Treat Street event. He was indoctrinated into both the National Honor Society and the Science National Honor Society his junior year, when he also served as BHS Student Council representative. Johns is currently serving in a new position as the Student Council’s media outreach representative, which includes working with school staff to manage the BHS Instagram account. The account is being used to highlight student accomplishments and provide helpful resources to students weathering through life in a pandemic.
Along those lines, Johns’ is involved in BHS’s newest group, called the Resilience Project. The members are taking a proactive stance to help students manage life in the pandemic by providing outreach and fostering positivity and good mental and physical health during the crisis. The group recently put out a Halloween newsletter with suggestions for safe and healthy Halloween activities.
Johns keeps busy outside of school, too. He holds a part time job at Universal Athletics where he puts in between 8-12 hours per week. He’s also volunteering his time in politics. “I have an internship with the Montana Democrats,” he said. Johns has been spending 6 to 8 hours per week participating in phone banking and neighborhood canvassing to promote candidates in the upcoming election. “I’m really politically involved,” he said.
When it comes to the future, Johns is 100 percent certain about what he wants to do.
“I want to attend a four-year university and major in both computer science and software engineering,” he said. He hopes to one day put his computer skills to work and start his own business. “I might minor in business so that I have the education to back it up,” he said.
Although it’s too early to know where he will ultimately attend college Johns is leaning toward Montana State University in Bozeman as his local pick. His top choice remains the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge.
“I’ve been dreaming of going to that place,” he said.
