Teen of the Month: Love of STEM motivates Butte High senior

Johns’ English teacher and National Honor Society Advisor Lindsey Kambich is also impressed. Kambich has known Johns since he enrolled in her freshman English I Honors class. She describes him as “articulate, outgoing and intelligent.” She shared that Johns stands out from his peers for a number of other reasons. “Erik is a rarity; he is wise beyond his years … he has a way of looking at things in both an analytical and futuristic way,” she said.

Johns has a long list of sports, organizations and activities he has devoted time to while at Butte High. He has been playing basketball since second grade and has played several years at BHS. “It allows for individuality on the court, but you have to combine together as a singular unit for success,” he said. His sentiments about his time on the BHS track team were similar.

“My favorite events are relays so I can compete with my friends,” he said.