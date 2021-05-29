Teen of the Month: East Middle School student reaches new heights

Hiebert said his favorite subjects include life and physical science. “I just like finding out about our world,” he said. Another favorite subject is English. “I’ve always been into writing,” he said. Hiebert’s reading teacher, Kelly Rose, is impressed with all his work — whether it’s written or verbally presented. “Nathan is one of those unassuming students. He keeps to himself, yet gets along well with his peers. He’s quiet, but wow, when he presents his work it knocks your socks off!” she said.

Principal Keith Miller agrees. “Nathan is one of the most all-around talented students that I have ever had the privilege to have in our school. From his music to his classroom performance, to his dedication to achieving at high levels, he is a rock star student,” he said. Miller was also impressed by Hiebert’s talent as a pianist. “I got the opportunity to watch one of his recorded performances and it blew me away,” he said.