Teen of the Month: East Middle School student reaches new heights

Editor's note: The following is part of a year-long series of Teen of the Month profiles. School officials select each student. At the end of the year, one of the students will receive a scholarship.
Whether he’s tackling the scales or scaling new heights, Nathan Hiebert is definitely reaching some early pinnacles in life.
During the pandemic, this talented 14-year-old East Middle School student spent much of his time practicing — both social distancing and his piano playing. That newfound dedication to his music earned this budding pianist an early spot in Butte High School’s jazz band. But that was only the beginning of Hiebert’s memorable pandemic moments. He just completed another noteworthy goal when he traveled to Nepal with family members to climb to the basecamp at the foot of Mount Everest.
In his day to day life, Hiebert is a solid student — earning As with an occasional B, as well as high praise from his instructors. “He gives 100 percent to anything he does, as evidenced by his high GPA throughout his academic career and his selection to play in the high school music program while in middle school,” said Kacey Queer, Hiebert’s social studies teacher.
His PE/health teacher, Becky Hancock, agrees. “Nathan is hard-working, kind and always willing to lend a helping hand — an awesome student to have in class and one of great character,” she said.
Hiebert said his favorite subjects include life and physical science. “I just like finding out about our world,” he said. Another favorite subject is English. “I’ve always been into writing,” he said. Hiebert’s reading teacher, Kelly Rose, is impressed with all his work — whether it’s written or verbally presented. “Nathan is one of those unassuming students. He keeps to himself, yet gets along well with his peers. He’s quiet, but wow, when he presents his work it knocks your socks off!” she said.
Principal Keith Miller agrees. “Nathan is one of the most all-around talented students that I have ever had the privilege to have in our school. From his music to his classroom performance, to his dedication to achieving at high levels, he is a rock star student,” he said. Miller was also impressed by Hiebert’s talent as a pianist. “I got the opportunity to watch one of his recorded performances and it blew me away,” he said.
Hiebert’s musical gifts likely were passed down from his music teacher mom, Kathy. She steered him in the right direction with the piano by matching him with excellent teachers at an early age. “He began piano with Gloria Clark at around age 7. At 11 he continued with Mrs. Shelly Clark,” she said. Kathy described her son’s progress with his piano during the pandemic downtime as “amazing.” His dad, Randy, agreed. “He’s really progressed. He’s really talented,” he said.
Randy Hiebert also got to witness his son’s motivation to achieve goals when he traveled to Nepal with Nathan and his older sister.
The three flew into Kathmandu, Nepal, then on to Lukla, a city situated at approximately 9,300 feet above sea level. From there, the group spent approximately 10 days climbing steadily up to 17,000 feet to basecamp, which Nathan Hiebert describes as “a city of tents.” The members of the party carried smaller personal packs, while hired Sherpas shouldered larger group gear. Hiebert said the family stayed in various villages, taking advantage of homestays and hotels and restaurants as they climbed higher. “Their economy depends on tourists,” he explained.
Hiebert said the most challenging part of the journey was the climb, and that he did experience some ill effects from the altitude. “It’s pretty hard to breathe up there,” he said. His most memorable parts of the trip included the views. “We saw a lot of great mountains,” he said.
And the cuisine at local restaurants was also interesting — ranging from Western style pizza to traditional Dal-bhat, a Nepalese rice dish. “I ate yak meat for the first time,” Hiebert added. “It tasted pretty similar to beef,” he said.
Hiebert returned home safely with his family and quarantined the appropriate number of days before returning to school. Hiebert’s memories of the pandemic will certainly remain with him as he moves forward toward high school and beyond. And, although he’s still not sure about his future academic and career goals, one thing is certain — there will be no surprises if Hiebert continues reaching new heights.