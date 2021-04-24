Teen of the Month: Butte Central High School’s solid senior

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kimberly Biere, Fisher’s business teacher, admires his dedication and his work ethic. “He is always willing to jump in and do the work. John is also very supportive of his fellow classmates, and he can often be found helping other students with their coursework,” she said.

During his four years at BCCHS, Fisher has been active in clubs and sports. He’s spent a year on Key Club, three years on the basketball team, three years on the football team, two years on the tennis team and is currently competing in track and field in the javelin and discus throw. Fisher enjoys participating in all these school-related activities. “It’s fun because I get to be around my friends,” he said. He also enjoys hunting deer and elk with his brother Clay and fly fishing. “It’s nice for the exercise and to be outdoors,” he said.

High school has been uniquely challenging for Fisher and his family, after losing his father, Mike, in 2018. Principal J.P. Williams described young Fisher’s ability to overcome this personal tragedy and move forward through life as inspirational. “John has a quiet and gentle approach to every day and works hard to do his best. All the kids love him. All the teachers love him,” he said.