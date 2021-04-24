Teen of the Month: Butte Central High School’s solid senior

Editor's note: The following is part of a year-long series of Teen of the Month profiles. School officials select each student. At the end of the year, one of the students will receive a scholarship.
When it comes to academics, sports and family, Butte Central Catholic High School (BCCHS) senior John Fisher is an all-around solid student, athlete and son. Fisher, 18, has been attending Butte Central schools since seventh grade. He’s a fan of the private parochial school experience. “It’s more personal. Everybody knows everybody. It’s like one big family,” he said.
Fisher confessed that he’s always liked school and he’s done quite well throughout grade school. With all As and a solitary B, Fisher’s high school grade point average is impressive, as is his mathematical prowess. His favorite subjects have been algebra, calculus and biology — though he performs well in all his subjects. Always ambitious, he is currently taking a dual-enrollment college writing class through Montana Technological University, in addition to his high school studies.
Fisher’s teachers hold him in high esteem. Kristina Billington, his English teacher, enjoys having such a positive, motivated student in her class. “He has a nice calm personality and promotes a team spirit atmosphere among his peers, which allows him to be a team leader with very few words spoken,” she said. “He truly is a great role model.”
Kimberly Biere, Fisher’s business teacher, admires his dedication and his work ethic. “He is always willing to jump in and do the work. John is also very supportive of his fellow classmates, and he can often be found helping other students with their coursework,” she said.
During his four years at BCCHS, Fisher has been active in clubs and sports. He’s spent a year on Key Club, three years on the basketball team, three years on the football team, two years on the tennis team and is currently competing in track and field in the javelin and discus throw. Fisher enjoys participating in all these school-related activities. “It’s fun because I get to be around my friends,” he said. He also enjoys hunting deer and elk with his brother Clay and fly fishing. “It’s nice for the exercise and to be outdoors,” he said.
High school has been uniquely challenging for Fisher and his family, after losing his father, Mike, in 2018. Principal J.P. Williams described young Fisher’s ability to overcome this personal tragedy and move forward through life as inspirational. “John has a quiet and gentle approach to every day and works hard to do his best. All the kids love him. All the teachers love him,” he said.
Outside of school, Fisher has a tight-knit family with close bonds to his siblings and mom, Jackie. He’s supportive of his mother around the house, stepping into help as needed. As a mom facing parenting alone, Jackie could not be more proud of her son. “John is a very kind-hearted individual and very giving to others,” she said. “He’s smart, committed to his schooling, and focused on attending college in the fall,” she added.