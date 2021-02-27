Teen of the Month: Butte Central eighth-grader leads by example

Editor's note: The following is part of a year-long series of Teen of the Month profiles. School officials select each student. At the end of the year, one of the students will receive a scholarship.
Whether he’s at school, out in the community, or spending time with family, Butte Central Catholic Elementary eighth-grader Jim Bradshaw consistently sets an example for others to follow. The 14-year-old has attended Butte Central since he was in kindergarten and has a good rapport with his peers. “I’ve had the same classmates all the way through (school). I really enjoy my class members,” he said.
Bradshaw is widely admired by his instructors and school staff. “Jim is respectful to everyone and is looked up to by his classmates,” said Sharon Westrom, who teaches fourth grade, along with social studies and writing for grades 7 and 8. “I have known him since fourth grade and am very proud of the leader he has become,” she added.
Administrative Assistant Sue Burt had additional praise for this conscientious student. “Jim is a perfect example of Butte Central’s vision of a student — he possesses strong discipline, teamwork and Christian values,” she said.
English language arts and literature teacher Pam Sholey described Bradshaw as a quiet leader whose demeanor makes other students feel instantly at ease. “I believe he is a young man who is going to continue to grow into a future leader in our community and in the world,” she said.
Sholey describes Bradshaw as an avid reader, who often can be found perusing her book shelves in search of new titles. “I like to read,” Bradshaw said. His favorite literary genre is fantasy fiction, and he rates J. R. R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy as his all-time favorite work, thus far.
In addition to classwork, Bradshaw participates in Central’s Bishop Thomas Scholars Academy, which provides weekly learning sessions geared toward college preparation and enrichment.
A straight-A student, Bradshaw said his favorite subject is science. “I like life science,” he said. At 14 he’s not sure yet about what career he might eventually pursue, but said at this moment, he’s leaning toward something to do with science and/or writing.
As for team sports, Bradshaw is adapting to life during a pandemic. He can still be found playing 3 on 3 basketball Sunday afternoons at the Maroon Activities Center or circling the 400-meter oval at the Butte High Altitude Skating Center with its speed skating team — weather permitting. Bradshaw has an affinity for outdoor recreation and takes advantage of Butte’s extensive mountain bike trails. “It’s a lot of fun,” he said. He’s also a fan of Nordic skiing. “I’ve done cross country all my life,” he said. During the winter months, he skis at the municipal golf course in Stodden Park, Mount Haggin Nordic Ski Trails, and Homestake Lodge. “I like being able to exercise outdoors,” he said.
In the warmer months, he enjoys hiking and backpacking. “I just like walking and being out there — there’s so many places to go,” he said.
Bradshaw’s parents, Bryan and Meg, were also full of praise for their son. “Jim is such a great kid and a kind kid,” said Bryan. “He does a good job at school. He’s good to his siblings,” he added. Meg agreed. “He’s a good worker and self-motivated. He’s super helpful around the house. Bryan and I are very proud of him,” she added.