Teen of the Month: Butte Central eighth-grader leads by example

Editor's note: The following is part of a year-long series of Teen of the Month profiles. School officials select each student. At the end of the year, one of the students will receive a scholarship.

Whether he’s at school, out in the community, or spending time with family, Butte Central Catholic Elementary eighth-grader Jim Bradshaw consistently sets an example for others to follow. The 14-year-old has attended Butte Central since he was in kindergarten and has a good rapport with his peers. “I’ve had the same classmates all the way through (school). I really enjoy my class members,” he said.

Bradshaw is widely admired by his instructors and school staff. “Jim is respectful to everyone and is looked up to by his classmates,” said Sharon Westrom, who teaches fourth grade, along with social studies and writing for grades 7 and 8. “I have known him since fourth grade and am very proud of the leader he has become,” she added.

Administrative Assistant Sue Burt had additional praise for this conscientious student. “Jim is a perfect example of Butte Central’s vision of a student — he possesses strong discipline, teamwork and Christian values,” she said.