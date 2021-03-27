Teen of the Month: BHS senior ranks high in overall standings

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Outside of school, Garrett has been involved in 4-H in the past and is currently an active member of the Silver Bow Youth Leaders. “It’s another opportunity where I can help out in the community,” she said, noting that chances to serve have been markedly decreased during the pandemic.

Diana Widhalm, Silver Bow Youth Leader director, said she has known and worked with Garrett since she was a small girl. “I think she has a really great work ethic,” she said. Widhalm added Garrett shines in all her endeavors, whether it’s cooking, showing animals, or raising quality market hogs. “She does her research,” she said.

Perhaps Garrett’s greatest passion and talent is her skill in rodeo competition. She’s been riding since the age of four. She currently competes in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and break-away roping events with the Montana High School Rodeo Association, where she holds the office of student secretary. ”Rodeo is so different from other sports. It’s all on me and my horses,” she said.

Garrett described her fellow rodeo competitors as a big supportive family.