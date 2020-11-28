Teen of the Month: BCHS senior stands out in academics and athletics

Editor's note: The following is part of a year-long series of Teen of the Month profiles. School officials select each student. At the end of the year, one of the students will receive a scholarship.

When it came time to nominate one of his Butte Central Catholic High School (BCCHS) students for The Montana Standard’s Teen-of-the-Month feature, Principal J.P. Williams didn’t hesitate to select senior student Avery Kelly.

“Avery is a phenomenal academic standout at Central, earning a 4.1 G.P.A. and taking all honors and advanced courses,” he said. In addition to her positive attitude and leadership qualities, Williams said Kelly shines in more than just academics: “Avery is also a standout athlete at Central and in our entire athletic conference.”

For Kelly, who has spent the entirety of her grade school experience in the Butte Central system, academic excellence and sports success is all about just doing what she loves with her friends. ”I like how the teachers all know your names and when you walk through the halls you know everybody,” she said.

