Teen dies after apparent drowning Friday at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester reported Sunday that a 14-year-old male who was treated Friday afternoon by emergency responders after apparently drowning at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort has died.

Lester said the teenager had been transported to Kalispell for treatment at a medical facility there but subsequently died.

Police received a report about the incident at 4:09 p.m. Friday and CPR was said to be in progress, Lester said Friday. Butte Police, Butte Fire and Rescue and A-1 Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort has indoor and outdoor pools and is on the western edge of Butte-Silver Bow County.

Lester said the drowning remains under investigation.

