Teen accused of attempted homicide in Butte pleads to lesser charge

A Butte teenager charged with attempted deliberate homicide for stabbing another male teen several times outside the Butte Civic Center has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated assault.

Kimori Alejah Arnold Shaw was 17 when the stabbing took place during a fight on July 17, 2021, but District Judge Robert Whelan ruled in November he would be tried as an adult.

But in a plea deal, prosecutors reduced the attempted homicide charge to aggravated assault and Shaw pleaded guilty to it Thursday. Whelan ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for May 17.

In the plea agreement, prosecutors are recommending a 10-year sentence to the Department of Corrections with five of those years suspended. While in custody, they want the DOC to place Shaw in the Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility near Miles City until he turns 18, then transfer him to an adult program at the same facility.

Judges in Montana often go along with plea agreements but they don’t have to and sometimes don’t.

Adults convicted of attempted homicide in Montana face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 100 years or life. Aggravated assault carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence but up to 10 years can be added if a weapon was involved.

Under the plea agreement, Shaw would serve no additional time for the weapons enhancement.

According to prosecutors, a friend of the victim told police Shaw had previously beaten up one of their other friends so the victim was going to the Civic Center to fight Shaw “one on one.” Others showed up to watch.

At least three witnesses told police after the fight started, Shaw started stabbing the victim. One person said that started after the victim took Shaw to the ground. Another said as the two exchanged punches, someone in the crowd tossed in a knife and Shaw grabbed it and started stabbing.

That witness said the victim was stabbed several times and kept fighting, according to a charging document. At some point he was stabbed in the stomach, headed toward a friend’s pickup, got in the truck bed and was taken to St. James Healthcare.

Shaw was arrested and was held at the Cascade County Regional Youth Center. His attorney tried to have his case transferred to Youth Court but Whelan ruled against that last November.

Among other things, Whelan said Shaw had a significant history in Youth Court already for crimes

“Given the nature of the crime, the defendant’s history of offenses and failed rehabilitation attempts, the Court concludes that the interests of community protection would not be served by transferring this case to Youth Court,” Whelan wrote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.