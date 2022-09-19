Tech's dean of School of Mines and Engineering: 'We can transform students' lives'

It was, in fact, his first rodeo.

Kenneth Lee attended the Labor Day rodeo in White Sulphur Springs. He did not buy a cowboy hat.

On July 1, Lee became the new dean of the School of Mines and Engineering at Montana Technological University. The Butte-based school has a robust and storied history in both disciplines.

He replaces Dan Trudnowski, Ph.D., who returned to being a professor in the electrical engineering department.

Lee left Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts to take the job at Montana Tech. At Western New England he was a professor and founding chair of the civil and environmental engineering department.

Why Montana Tech?

“We have an excellent faculty and state-of-the-art facilities that rival some big name schools,” Lee said. “I want to use our enormous potential and turn it into opportunities for growth.”

He plans to make recruitment a key focus, along with establishing a vibrant study abroad program for mining and engineering students.

Lee said he believes potential students might not realize that Montana Tech’s tuition rate is lower than many schools. He said he’d like to expand the target area for recruitment and diversify the student body in mining and engineering.

“We can transform students’ lives, and because of our low tuition, students can graduate with very little debt,” Lee said.

In addition, he said, students in mining and engineering often move quickly into high-paying jobs after graduation, a reality that can be trumpeted.

Providing access to international education and cross-cultural enrichment through summer programs abroad could be another draw for students, Lee said, aiding both recruitment and retention.

But many Montana Tech students arrive for their first year having never traveled far from home.

“Many of our freshmen students don’t have passports,” Lee said.

He is working to establish agreements that would allow students to study in Panama for three summer weeks at a rate described as affordable. Students would receive up to six hours of credit in Spanish and statics.

“The program would be open to the entire campus,” Lee said, though the courses would be geared toward meeting second year requirements for STEM degrees.

Lee’s personal history includes cross-cultural experiences of the highest order.

He moved to America with his family when he was 10 years old.

He spoke not a word of English when the family left Taiwan. He grew up in California’s Simi Valley with a sister who is now an officer in the U.S. Navy and a brother who is a high school teacher.

Lee received engineering degrees from the University of California Irvine and has postdoctoral experience from Princeton University. His primary research has focused on subsurface contamination and renewable energy.

Lee’s sense of humor seems to have survived his years spent in academia, where the atmosphere can resemble the extreme weather at the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

He laughs readily and heartily.

Lee seems determined to develop and pursue a strategic vision that will enhance the programs he oversees and the university at large.

He said it’s clear that meeting the demand domestically for critical minerals, including rare earth metals, is already an issue of national security and one destined to intensify. A clean-energy economy will exponentially increase demand for critical minerals, scientists say.

Lee said Montana Tech’s curricula should focus, in part, on innovative approaches to mining, such as carbon neutral mining.

“But not just the mining program,” he said. “I’d like all SME programs to incorporate innovative approaches to provide our students the ability to solve current and foreseeable problems.”

Meanwhile, Steve Gammon, Ph.D., vice chancellor for academic affairs/provost, said it is already clear that Lee offers Montana Tech and its faculty, staff and students a host of laudable characteristics.

“During his short tenure in Butte, he has demonstrated a deep appreciation for both the history and potential of the School of Mines,” Gammon said. “Dr. Lee has hit the ground running in building relationships to partner with faculty and staff in SME to continue the tradition of innovation that has been a hallmark of Montana Tech.

“I have no doubt that he is going to be an excellent colleague and leader that is committed to providing an incredible education for our engineering students,” Gammon said.