Tech, UM, Salish Kootenai College awarded $4.5 million in collaborative grants

In April, the National Science Foundation awarded $4.5 million in collaborative grants to Salish Kootenai College, University of Montana, and Montana Technological University. These awards will fund scholarships for high achieving, low-income students pursuing degrees in Science Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. Researchers plan to use project data to better serve Native American and rural STEM students.

The overall goal of this project is to increase STEM degree completion of undergraduates with demonstrated financial need. The project aims to increase the first-year retention and graduation rates for each student cohort, improve transition after graduation to either a STEM career or further higher education, and advance knowledge about issues and factors impacting advancement along the academic pathway.

"At Salish Kootenai College, our students predominantly represent low socio-economic populations who are often required to simultaneously seek employment while attending classes to afford their education and support their families,” said Dr. Antony Berthelote, vice president of enrollment management and student affairs at Salish Kootenai College in Pablo. “Opportunities like this help students succeed without compromising their potential. The direct financial support to those with unmet need also enhances equity and socio-economic justice by reducing the debt burden often encumbered by our student population."

Over its six-year duration, this project will fund 260 scholarships of up to $10,000 a year to 105 unique full-time STEM students who are pursuing associate and/or bachelor’s degrees in Biological and Biomedical Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics, Physical Sciences, Engineering, Computer and Information Sciences and Support, and/or Natural Resources and Conservation. There will be four-year scholarships available to bachelor’s degree students and 2-year scholarships available for transfer students and associate’s degree students.

"Montana Tech has a long history of supporting student success and engaging students in hands on learning,” said Dr. Hilary Risser of the Department of Mathematical Sciences at Montana Tech. “The STARS grant will build on that history and allow Montana Tech to provide financial support and mentoring for students that may be historically underrepresented in STEM fields. The partnership with the University of Montana and Salish Kootenai College will create unique opportunities for Montana Tech students to engage with peers across the state."

The project will be part of the effort to create an inclusive, equitable environment for students. "This project will promote institutional change by providing professional development for faculty and staff on research-based and culturally appropriate teaching, advising and mentoring practices,” said Dr. Ke Wu, a Professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences and Associate Dean of the Graduate School at the University of Montana.

Berthelote emphasized “that these unique partnerships between our state’s academic institutions have the potential to provide relevant, local, un-paralleled opportunities for students from our underserved communities and we collectively hope that this collaboration will be a huge success for our Montana Students.”