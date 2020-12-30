Tech student scientists catch toxic metals with cow bones

When storm water rushes down the Butte hill, toxic metals come with it. Filtering those metals out of surface water is one of the great challenges of the Superfund cleanup.
With a grant from the EPA, Montana Technological University student scientists are experimenting with a new solution to the problem: sustainable biochar wattles, or beds of charcoal made from organic waste.
They think they can catch the bad metals the old methods let slip through.
Doing what hasn’t been done starts by looking where nobody has thought to look. In this case, the student scientists went straight to Butte’s Ranchland Packing Co.'s meat-packing plant.
Kris Bosch, the environmental engineering student leading the project, described how bones go from hanging in a freezer to trapping metals.
“So we get our stuff from them,” he said. “And they just give us whole intact cow femurs. And it's quite the process. You’ve got to boil them to get all the marrow and all the fat out. And it stinks — it smells awful.”
Early on, the students got into big trouble when they stunk up Tech’s dormitory kitchens, and a student once took her bones home to boil, with memorable results.
“She had like stray cats jumping in through her windows because they could smell like the death from the bones,” Bosch remembered with a laugh.
Mostly, they've dealt with the bones in the lab. After boiling, it’s just a matter of shredding the bone into grains, and milling the grains into a fine bone powder.
Next comes pyrolysis.
“It's a lot like burning something, but you do it in an atmosphere without oxygen. So instead of producing like an ash, where oxygen would be present, or a flame, it's just ramped up to a really, really high temperature, and you produce a charcoal. And that's what biochar is,” Bosch said.
Dr. David Hutchins, an assistant professor of environmental engineering at Tech, supervises the student project.
“Really biochar is just sort of a fancy word for charcoal. So this isn't a new concept,” Hutchins said.
Primitive pyrolysis was used in ancient Amazon civilizations to produce charcoal for growing crops. In modern times, even Brita filters use something akin to biochar, Hutchins said.
While tech students use high-tech furnaces for pyrolysis, and have considered various organic sources including waste material from hemp production, the material of choice so far has been the bones.
“Our bread and butter is cow bones,” Hutchins said.
Current methods for storm water remediation around Butte — seen on storm drains around Uptown — really only catch sediments, Hutchins said.
“What we're proposing is an absorbent biochar wattle that can also remove metals, especially those problem metals for us, and for Silver Bow Creek —copper, zinc, manganese, and so on. We're hoping to help mitigate those metals going to the surface waters,” Hutchins said.
The existing designs — burlap wrapped around straw, or gravel wrapped in chicken wire — aren’t getting the job done, Hutchins said.
“What we've noticed is not only do they not address metal ions or other dissolved species, but they also don't seem to be very effective in general. They get destroyed pretty easily and don't really do the job that they were designed to do,” Hutchins said.
So it’s with a dire community health concern at heart that Tech students are breaking new ground in the old science of biochar.
And preliminary lab results suggest it’s working.
Yesterday Bosch ran toxic sludge mimicking acidic mine drainage through his biochar wattle. The sludge had all the goodies.
“I allowed a passive flow of really contaminated water. I make it really acidic. Basically every metal you can think of that's in the Berkeley Pit is in this mixture — aluminum, copper, iron, manganese, nickel, zinc — you name it."
The mixture also contained arsenic and lead, two of the county’s Residential Metals Abatement Program’s chief concerns.
“And we're seeing results like almost 90 percent removal of all these nasty metals,” Bosch said.
Earlier, Bosch and Hutchins put the biochar wattles to the test on Gatorade-blue water like groundwater in the Parrot tailings. They were able to remove 99 percent of the copper sulfate, Bosch said.
“It’s looking good,” he said.
The EPA recently announced approximately $792,036 in funding for 32 student teams through its People, Prosperity and the Planet (P3) grant program. The team from Montana Tech is one of five teams to receive funding to develop and demonstrate projects that help address environmental and public health challenges.
Bosch’s team received $24,946 for Phase I of their project, Biochar Wattle for Enhanced Surface Water Quality.
Besides the biochar’s effectiveness, Bosch said the project stays true to the grant’s purpose by making use of agricultural waste materials in its mission.
Montana Tech student of biological science, Sam Butcher, is even testing how the biochar wattles interact with area plant life to ensure its sustainability.
Amber Freebourn, a student of professional and technical communication at Montana Tech, is in charge of involving the community in the science. She’s working with the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program to bring the project — and awareness of the stormwater contaminants it hopes to address — to local schools and the community through seminars.
For Freebourn, it’s personal.
“When I was younger I actually lived over by the pit. There were these dirt lots that me and my neighborhood friends would always go to. And then one time, we found something that we thought was gold, and so we took it all up, and we put it in little bags."
Freebourn took the fool’s gold home, and only much later, working with scientists on this project, realized she brought dangerous materials into her home.
Now she knows more about Butte’s contaminants than she bargained for, and is driven to educate people on Tech’s efforts to solve the problems.
"It's important for other people to hear this, because this is our livelihood at stake. Our health, our environment — everything is connected. It's one big cycle," Freebourn said.
Hutchins’ interdisciplinary team includes Montana Tech students Freebourn, Butcher, and environmental engineering students Bosch, Kelsey Parker, and Mami Scherman. The team is mentored by Montana Tech faculty members Dr. Katherine Zodrow, Dr. Richard LaDouceur, Dr. Robert Pal, and Dr. Dario Prieto.
The team is currently using funding from Phase 1 to develop a proof of concept, and will present their results at a variety of seminars in the spring. Each of the five teams is eligible to compete for a Phase II grant of up to $100,000 to further implement their design in a real-world setting.
Bosch said he and his fellow students are thrilled by the prospect of taking that next step. First they’ll test the wattles on Butte’s storm drains, present the results, and then the sky’s the limit.
“Taking it to the market, building it up to a full-scale solution, and bringing it to people for them to use,” he said.
For Hutchins, the project is a win-win, because it’s about fixing a very real problem.
“The biggest thing is we don't really have a solution right now,” Hutchins said. “We're still struggling to keep those metal levels low in Silver Bow Creek. Anything we can do to reduce those levels is appealing. Biochar is specifically appealing because it uses a waste product. It's sustainable. It's potentially scalable and useful in lots of different circumstances.”
And the project brings students and the EPA together under the same goal —cleaning up Butte.
“It's really great to have an example of an all-around positive project, where everybody's just really, really happy to see positive results coming out of it,” Hutchins said.
So watch out, people of Butte. Biochar wattles — coming to a storm drain near you.