Tech student scientists catch toxic metals with cow bones

When storm water rushes down the Butte hill, toxic metals come with it. Filtering those metals out of surface water is one of the great challenges of the Superfund cleanup.

With a grant from the EPA, Montana Technological University student scientists are experimenting with a new solution to the problem: sustainable biochar wattles, or beds of charcoal made from organic waste.

They think they can catch the bad metals the old methods let slip through.

Doing what hasn’t been done starts by looking where nobody has thought to look. In this case, the student scientists went straight to Butte’s Ranchland Packing Co.'s meat-packing plant.

Kris Bosch, the environmental engineering student leading the project, described how bones go from hanging in a freezer to trapping metals.

“So we get our stuff from them,” he said. “And they just give us whole intact cow femurs. And it's quite the process. You’ve got to boil them to get all the marrow and all the fat out. And it stinks — it smells awful.”

Early on, the students got into big trouble when they stunk up Tech’s dormitory kitchens, and a student once took her bones home to boil, with memorable results.