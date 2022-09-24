Tech’s metallurgical and materials engineering department to celebrate centennial

The Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department at Montana Technological University is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a variety of events starting Sunday.

Some highlights of the week ahead include a bladesmithing workshop Tuesday and Wednesday, and a technical symposium with a variety of speakers from the mining and materials sciences industries.

In addition, a representative from Nucor, a steel and steel products company that’s been a supporter of the department, will be a keynote speaker at the symposium Thursday and plans to make a “momentous announcement,” said Jerry Downey, head of the department and campus director of the Material Sciences Ph.D. program.

The department has a lot to be proud of, Downey said, including being “on the cutting edge” of research in the field and having a 100% job-placement rate for its students.

“Our graduates have gone on to enjoy extremely lucrative and productive careers,” he said.

Downey completed his bachelor’s degree at Montana Tech, and has been on the faculty for 17 years. He’s been the head of the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering department for four years.

The department has evolved over the years, but has managed to keep some of its roots. For example, the department has a few new pieces of equipment, including a 15-kilowatt Induction Plasmosis, but it also a has a couple pieces of equipment Downey said he used when he was getting his bachelor’s, such as a Jaw Crusher, which reduces the size of large rocks or other material via compression.

"It's very robust equipment," he said. "So it's stood the test of time, obviously."

He also said the department is working on a couple different research projects with the United States Army Research Laboratory. One looks at “aspects of materials that would be of benefit to the Army, specifically to the warfighters.”

For example, this might include looking at the synthesis of a chemical compound like tungsten carbide or carbide ceramics and how this can be applied to soldiers in the field, he said.

Another project in the very early stages is “looking at new and improved ways to recover rare-earth elements from natural and secondary sources,” which could be critical for both civilian and military purposes, he said.

Downey said that since the department’s inception in 1922, it’s graduated 1,300 students, which make up 12% of all bachelor’s degrees and 30% of all master’s degrees at Montana Tech. He said it’s important to note that although the program typically graduates between 10 and 20 students a year, it has the capacity to hold four to five times more students.

Right now, the metallurgical and material sciences department is working on several different outreach programs, including inviting high school teachers to a week-long summer camp, and visiting high schools across the state starting in October to get the word out about the program.

The department has been involved in Upward Bound for years, he said, a program where local would-be first generation college students visit the campus and can learn about different areas of study.

In June 2023, the department is planning to hold a summer camp for prospective students.

“So we would invite students from throughout the state that are interested in STEM education to come and spend a week with us,” Downey said. “And we’ll have some hands-on experiential learning activities, as well as some field trips and other fun things for them to do while they’re here."

The Ph.D. program, which was established in 2013, was Montana Tech’s first doctorate program. Downey said the program has graduated 12 students, and has 13 more in the program now.

Although the program is small, Downey said its size has its advantages. For one, he said, the faculty is able to be “on a first-name basis” with each candidate and maintain an open door policy to be available when they need help.

Grant Wallace, who received both his master’s degree in metallurgical engineering and mineral processing and Ph.D. in materials sciences from the university, said the community within the department is one thing special about the program.

Wallace is now a research associate with the department and teaches some undergrad classes. He originally came to Butte from Kentucky to earn a master’s degree, but said faculty within the department eventually convinced him to pursue his doctorate. Now, he sees his future being in academia, which he didn’t before.

He credits the size and structure of the Ph.D. program with helping to interest and prepare him for a career in education.

“It’s a small department where everyone is involved in teaching and research,” Wallace said. He said that at other schools, grad students may not always get educational experience, and that Montana Tech is “more unique because of the size and ability to work with the undergraduate student body.”

“Working here with students in sort of an advisory role prepared me for a future in academia, which is where I see myself going,” he said.