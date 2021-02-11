Tech faculty members named to fellowship program

Faught, associate professor in the Department of Business, has been a faculty member at Montana Tech since 2007. She serves in the Department of Business, leading the Health Information Technology option and the Health Care Informatics minor and certificates. She has been active in several service activities on campus, including professional development (LEAD), curriculum review, and the Faculty Senate. She also sits on the Montana Chapter of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Board. Before coming to Tech, Faught worked in the health care industry, focusing on health care operations, compliance, and privacy. She holds her bachelor’s degree in chemistry with minors in math and French from the University of Montana. She earned her master’s in Health Administration from Tulane University and a Ph.D. in Human Services specializing in health care administration from Capella University.