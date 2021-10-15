Tech Days offered to prospective students

Montana Technological University will host Tech Days from 9 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 and Nov. 19, at the campus. Tech Days are a one-of-a-kind, hands-on college visit experience for prospective students. Students are invited to the main university campus in historic uptown Butte to experience a day of interactive laboratory breakout sessions, campus tours, and a chance to explore academic areas of interest.
Students can choose to attend a variety of breakout sessions to get a full day of hands-on activities. Sessions include:
- Accelerate with Petroleum Engineering
- Cadaver Lab Dissection
- Cybersecurity & Network Administration
- From Games to Autonomous Vehicles
- How to Win at Jeopardy using Data Analytics
- Nursing Simulation
- Programming a Robotic Car
- Shaping Engineering Minds
- Surviving College Panel
- Unmanned Vehicles and Sensor Technology Application in Earth Science and Engineering
- Working at Heights and Fall Protection Demonstration
Prospective students can sign up at https://iam.mtech.edu/techdaydigital/inquiryform.
For more details or questions, contact the admissions office at admissions@mtech.edu or 406-496-4791.