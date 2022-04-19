Team Butte takes home Montana film award

The spotlight was on a group of Butte people Monday night at the Governor's Conference on Tourism and Recreation in Billings.

Much to their complete surprise, Butte was named the 2022 Film Friendly Community of the Year, thanks to their team effort.

The women and men who helped make that happen included Maria Pochervina, director of Butte's Convention & Visitors Bureau, Jocelyn Dodge with Butte’s CVB, Paul Babb of NorthWestern Energy, Mike Johnson, president of Management Consultants Inc., Courtney McKee, co-owner of Headframe Spirits, and Mackenzie Quinn, also of Headframe Spirits.

All were on hand as Pochervina and Dodge accepted the award on behalf of Team Butte.

“We were shocked and thrilled,” said Pochervina.

As for Dodge, she confessed to being so excited about the award.

“It’s such a great thing for Butte,” said Dodge.

According to the State of Montana website, the Montana Film Office selects the winner “based on their assistance and support of a specific project or projects filmed in their communities.”

In the past couple of years, Butte has played host to a number of film projects, including “Please Baby Please” starring Andrea Riseborough and Demi Moore, the yet-to-be released “Broke” with Dennis Quaid and Wyatt Russell, “Last Survivors” with Drew Van Acker and Alicia Silverstone and the newly released film “Father Stu,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson.

Add to that list the first episode of the critically acclaimed mini-series, “Bring on the Dancing Horses” starring Kate Bosworth, along with a couple of paranormal shows.

Thanks to this list, Butte’s slowly making a name for itself.

“We aren’t just a one-industry town,” said Pochervina. “Tourism is increasing and this is part of the tourism.”

More importantly, according to Dodge, people are recognizing what Butte has to offer not only to the film industry but to Montana’s economy.

The benefits to Montana’s economy was another reason why Butte took home the award. The Montana Film Office noted that Montana communities “benefit from the significant economic impact.”

The group has benefited as well, in terms of working with the film industry.

“Butte has built a reputation because we work so well as a team,” explained Pochervina. “Now they want to come to Butte, whether it be for a film or an ad.”

With the expanded experience under their belts, the group now finds itself in unfamiliar, but welcome territory. The two women believe the added experience will help them as the group moves onto the next project.

That project may come sooner than expected.

“Now we find ourselves being courted,” Pochervina said, “which is great.”

Dodge wholeheartedly agreed.

“We’re like this great little secret,” she said, “that people are just finding out about.”

