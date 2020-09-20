Tavern association goes virtual with convention

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Tavern Association is going virtual with its convention this year.

“The association is doing something pretty innovative,” said John Iverson, the MTA’s lobbyist and government affairs consultant. “I’m excited for it.”

The MTA has worked diligently for several weeks to pivot to the virtual convention, set for Tuesday, Sept. 22, after the normal convention, originally scheduled for Butte in late September, was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The high-tech affair combines the “renowned hospitality of Montana tavern owners” with an online experience that will feature a business meeting, a general session with updates from regulators, and a forum with candidates for key offices, Iverson said. The event runs noon to 5.

An experienced webinar company has been hired to manage the event, which will include 10 satellite venues at host taverns in 10 cities across the state where MTA members are encouraged to gather to take part in the convention and enjoy “amazing hospitality,” MTA President Mary Jane Heisler said.