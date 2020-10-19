Tasing device used in Thomas’ robbery

During a robbery late Friday afternoon at Thomas Family Apparel, a stun device was used on the victim, who was working down in the lower level of the store.

Officers were called to 3636 Harrison Ave., but the suspect had already left the area.

The victim told police that the suspect had entered the store through the front door and then headed downstairs where he confronted the victim, who was tased and assaulted.

Running out the front doors, the robber fled with a small amount of money. He is described as a 200-pound white male about 5’10” tall.

If anyone as any details on the robbery suspect, call Detective Sgt. Jeff Williams at 406-497-1157.

