 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tasing device used in Thomas’ robbery
0 comments
alert

Tasing device used in Thomas’ robbery

{{featured_button_text}}
CRIME scene icon

During a robbery late Friday afternoon at Thomas Family Apparel, a stun device was used on the victim, who was working down in the lower level of the store.

Officers were called to 3636 Harrison Ave., but the suspect had already left the area.

The victim told police that the suspect had entered the store through the front door and then headed downstairs where he confronted the victim, who was tased and assaulted.

Running out the front doors, the robber fled with a small amount of money. He is described as a 200-pound white male about 5’10” tall.

If anyone as any details on the robbery suspect, call Detective Sgt. Jeff Williams at 406-497-1157.

0 comments
0
0
2
2
15

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News