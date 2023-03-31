Peyton Waters, 16, recites “Y2K” by Therese Lloyd. Waters is heading to the national speech and debate tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, this summer with five other Butte High Bulldogs. The Talking Bulldogs are currently raising money to attend. Each child will need about $3,000 by June, 1 or their spots will be forfeited. Donations can be made to Butte High Speech and Debate (account 168) or to head coach Roger McCullough at Butte High School, 401 S. Wyoming St.