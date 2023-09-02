EDITOR’S NOTE: This past May 28, The Montana Standard featured a front-page story about the Columbia Gardens and focused mainly on 1973, its last year of operation. Today, we look back on its early years. It’s an important story, because an integral part of its history, that has long been accepted to be true, appears to have a few discrepancies. Another in-depth story on the Gardens will appear in this Tuesday’s paper.

There’s a tale of two men to be shared — one had a “hearty” bank balance, the other a heart of gold. Together, the pair would build a resort, nestled in the nearby mountains, which would become Butte’s pride and very own piece of paradise.

So the story goes, passed down through the generations, that shortly before the spring of 1899 arrived, Copper King William A. Clark decided to purchase the Columbia Gardens after seeing children on Butte’s east side playing at a makeshift playground, dirt and all. The mining magnate was said to have found the scene disturbing.

In the 1902 publication aptly titled Columbia Gardens, it was reported that one day Clark was traveling in an open carriage with Jesse R. Wharton, manager of Butte Electric Railway Co., when he witnessed this travesty and immediately asked Wharton, “Can’t we provide these children with a suitable playground somewhere near the city?”

According to this particular account, Clark then urged Wharton to look for a site on his behalf and “after a thorough investigation of all the outlying vicinity,” the railway manager suggested that the copper king purchase the Gardens, so he did.

Through the years, this particular story was reiterated time and time again. In a Dec. 15, 1911 Butte Inter Mountain article titled “Columbia Gardens Monument to Clark’s Interest in Children,” it was noted that Clark “seized on the idea of making Columbia Gardens a home for children where the flowers would call them once a week to play, school forgotten, dirt and mire left behind, self-absorbed in their own little playmates, the flowers that sin not and ever smile.”

There’s a bit more to that story. It just may be that Wharton, not Clark, was the first to plant the seeds for a place that would become the “Garden Spot of the Rockies.” Looking back at 1898 Butte newspaper articles, it appeared that behind the scenes, Wharton had already set the ground work to make his own dream of a family resort a reality.

The Columbia Gardens was not always viewed as a family resort. In fact, by 1898, it had a less-than-stellar reputation. Owned by H.L. Frank and Will Lewis, the Gardens had become, essentially, a rowdy beer garden patronized by prostitutes and gamblers.

So much so, Wharton, who managed Butte’s street railway co., had already curtailed service to the area. Some city officials were upset with Wharton’s decision, because, after all, residents still wanted to have their summer picnics there, regardless of the resort’s wild-and-woolly clientele. In the meantime, opposing forces had galvanized and sided with Wharton as they, too, were fed up with the behavior of the Gardens’ “sporting class” patrons.

In the summer of 1898, Wharton and others actively campaigned for the city to purchase the resort. To further encourage officials, the railway manager appeared before the city council with a “you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours” proposition. He promised to reinstate the line to the resort if the city purchased the property and ran it as a public park for all ages to enjoy.

“It has become an unpleasant place for respectable people to go,” said Wharton in a July 25, 1898 interview with The Anaconda Standard. “A man can’t well take his family to a place where they will surely meet the same class of people that frequent roadhouses and places of ill-repute.”

Wharton further argued that “there should be some place for the women and children so that they can see the grass and trees and the running water without going to a beer garden.”

Two days later, The Butte Miner’s editorial editor jumped on the band wagon, as well, and urged officials to move ahead with the purchase plans.

The idea may have been conceptually clever, but was soon shut down by City Attorney Stephen DeWolfe, who informed the council that by law, the city couldn’t purchase the property.

That turned out to be false and by mid-August officials admitted that they could ill-afford the cost for the Gardens, which was being sold, at that time, for $15,000. City officials proposed an alternative solution — Butte residents could foot the bill with a promise from officials that the city would pay for any needed repairs and restoration.

“Police will patrol the Gardens, objectionable characters will be kept away, no saloons will be allowed, and the grounds will be so improved that they will be a delight to the people,” promised Butte’s Mayor Peter S. Harrington.

An added incentive was pledged by Wharton, who again promised the construction of a new line to the park — if and only if the resort was turned into a public park.

Oddly enough, after Aug. 14, 1898, no mention of the new Gardens plans were reported in Butte’s three daily papers, The Butte Miner, The Anaconda Standard, and Butte Inter Mountain.

Jump ahead to March 29, 1899, and The Butte Inter Mountain reported that Clark and William L. Hoge, co-owners of the Silver Bow Railway Co., had purchased the Gardens.

Hoge, who was the first mayor of Anaconda, was a successful banker in Butte and Anaconda, and also held many mining interests. His connection to the Gardens was brief, as he died on Sept. 4, 1900, and was buried in his native New York.

The Butte Inter Mountain reported Hoge’s death and noted that the residents of Butte and Anaconda that knew him “regarded him as a businessman of great capacity, a public spirited citizen and one of nature’s noblemen.”

When it came to this particular business venture, Clark may have had an ulterior motive. The millionaire businessman badly wanted to be elected Montana’s senator, and purchasing the Gardens could only enhance his election chances.

If that was Clark’s motive, it worked. He did get elected but was soon ousted following an investigation into corruption accusations. Down but not out, he was able to retrieve that senate seat in the next election and served a six-year term.

Once the Gardens purchase was made, Wharton was essentially in charge. A wise move on Clark’s part, as there was work to be done and done quickly.

Wharton worked at a rapid pace and by June 3, 1899, officials and dignitaries were invited to the resort to see the changes first hand.

Clark did not greet these guests, he was nowhere to be found. Instead, it was Wharton, who according to The Butte Miner “took both pride and pleasure in showing them the improvements.”

Those improvements included swings for the children, gravel walks, and an abundance of pansies “set out in pretty designs.”

More improvements occurred in the coming weeks, and Wharton’s diligent efforts did not go unnoticed.

Concessionaires doing business at the Gardens wanted to show their appreciation and held a banquet in his honor July 28, 1899. He was also gifted with an ebony cane. The inscription read: “Presented to J.R. Wharton as a testimonial of esteem. Columbia Gardens 1899.”

As the years passed, at Wharton’s urging, more and more improvements were made at the Gardens and it eventually grew from about 23 acres to 63 acres. To Clark’s credit, whatever his initial motive was for purchasing the resort, thereafter he never faltered when it came to funding those upgrades.

In just the first three years of its existence, the copper king handed over $100,000 to enhance the resort. According to a Consumer Price Index graphic, in 2023, that amount would be the equivalent of more than $3.5 million.

Wharton died March 19, 1923, and Butte’s residents, young and old, mourned his passing.

“Mr. Wharton’s life was intimately interwoven with the magnificent Columbia Gardens and that children’s paradise will stand as a monument to his untiring work,” wrote a Butte Miner reporter.

The Anaconda Standard, in a published eulogy on the 65-year-old Wharton, stated that the “Columbia Gardens, a beauty spot by rugged mountains, stands as one of the finest monuments to him as one of Butte’s foremost citizens while in the memory of friends, elders and the kiddies, lies one of the greatest tributes to his worth.”

Two years later, Clark died at his New York City home at the age of 86. At the time of his death, he was considered to be one of the richest men in America.

In his lifetime, his wealth, at times, was a subject of ire.

American author and humorist Mark Twain once described Clark “as rotten a human being as can be found anywhere under the flag.”

Since his death, history has not been kind to Butte’s copper king. The man has been described as conniving, greedy and ruthless.

Clark gets a pass, though, when it comes to the Gardens, which he reportedly called the best investment he ever made.

“No one knows how much money he spent beautifying the Gardens,” reported The Butte Daily Post. “He probably didn’t know himself.”