Start out with a heaping size of revelry, add a smidgen or two of devilry, then stir up the pot with a good dose of rivalry and you’ve got just the right amount of fixins’ for a homecoming.
Do you remember "Animal House," the film set in 1962 depicting college life? This photograph resembles the laugh-out-loud movie that was released in 1978. The young men from Montana Tech were members of the International Club.
Photo from 1965 Montana Tech annual
The annual celebration is a rite of passage for not only high-schoolers, but college students, too. Plans get underway almost from the first day of school. There are so many questions to answer and decisions to make.
Who will be this year’s rival? What’s the theme going to be? Who will be chosen for homecoming royalty? What class, from freshmen to senior, will take first place for the best float?
This photograph of the 1972 Butte High School football team was taken on Main and Broadway.
Montana Standard archives
The time-honored tradition has become a week of silliness, competition and a good deal of fun. So far this year, it has been a successful homecoming season here in southwest Montana.
It looked like Anaconda Senior High School students were "taking the plunge" in this 1973 homecoming photo.
Photo from the 1974 Anaconda Senior High School annual
Montana Western’s football team came out victorious on Sept. 18. Last week, the Maroons, Beavers and Orediggers partook in the festivities, culminating in wins for their football teams. This past Friday was homecoming for the Butte High Bulldogs and the Anaconda Copperheads.
Kayla Else was crowned queen of Beaverhead County High School's 1991 homecoming.
Montana Standard archives
Nationwide, homecoming got its start sometime around 1910, but only on the college level. It usually centered on welcoming former students back to their alma mater. The reunion coincided with a particular event and that was not always football. Sometimes it was a banquet or a celebratory dance.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Western royalty, Kami Johnson and Nate Kingsley, were the 1992 homecoming queen and king.
Montana Standard archives
Eventually, homecoming evolved and became a high-school event as well, and now includes a week-long list of student activities, sporting events, along with a parade and a nighttime celebration.
Members of the 2004 Maroons football team wave to the crowd during their homecoming parade.
Montana Standard archives
Looking back through the years, there have been more than a few memorable homecomings in southwest Montana. Here at The Montana Standard, we thought it would be fun to share some of these memories.
The photographs featured here were taken from 1964 on up to the 2010s. Some of the photographs were featured in annuals, but the majority are from the archives of The Montana Standard.
Homecoming bed races have become part of the fun at Montana Tech's homecomings. The Math Club was just one many competitors in 2004.
Montana Standard archives
Some serious faces, some not-so-serious faces were featured during the 1992 Butte High Bulldogs' homecoming parade.
Montana Standard archives
A noise parade was on the agenda for the 2013 Maroons homecoming parade. Leading the crew were those teens named homecoming royalty.
Montana Standard archives
Homecoming photos of yesteryear: Butte and area high schools and colleges
1966 Montana Tech homecoming royalty
The Montana Tech homecoming royalty of 1966 are pictured here.
1973 Copperheads homecoming photo 2
The cheerleaders for the Copperheads were doing what they do best in this 1973 photograph — cheering for their team.
Photo from 1974 Anaconda Senior High School annual.
1973 Copperheads homecoming photo
It looked like Anaconda Senior High School students were "taking the plunge" in this 1973 homecoming photo.
Photo from the 1974 Anaconda Senior High School annual
1974 Copperheads Homecoming queen
Marilyn Bennett was named the 1974 homecoming queen at Anaconda Senior High School.
Photo from the 1975 Anaconda Senior High School annual
1976 AHS homecoming queen and king Judy Devine Stu Schalk
Judy Devine and Stu Schalk were named queen and king of the 1976 Anaconda Senior High School homecoming.
Photo from the 1977 Anaconda Senior High School annual
1977 Copperheads homecoming
"Clap Your Hands If You Believe In The Copperheads" was the theme for this 1977 homecoming float.
Photo from the 1978 Anaconda Senior High School annual
1992 Butte High homecoming
This float was built by Butte High's Class of 1993.
Montana Standard archives
2003 Maroons homecoming
The Maroons took on an Idaho team for their 2003 homecoming and came out ahead. Central beat Idaho's Salmon High School by a score of 22-20, giving Coach Don Peoples his 100th victory.
Montana Standard archives
2004 Maroons homecoming
Members of the 2004 Maroons football team wave to the crowd during their homecoming parade.
Montana Standard archives
092404-BHShomecoming
Butte High School volleyball players wave to classmates and fans along the homecoming parade route in Uptown Butte Friday afternoon. (PHOTO BY DEREK PRUITT/THE MONTANA STANDARD, SEPT. 24, 2004)
2003 Butte High homecoming
The Butte High Purple B'z performed under sunny skies in the 2003 homecoming parade.
Montana Standard archives
100705-Ill-fatedRace Tech homecoming
Society of Mining Engineers bed racers Duane McGregor, left, and Phil Dobson lead the ill-fated Society of Petroleum Engineers, right, just moments before their spectacular bed crash Friday morning at Montana Tech. Photo by Walter Hinick/Montana Standard
Montana Tech bed races 2004
Homecoming bed races have become part of the fun at Montana Tech's homecomings. The Math Club was just one many competitors in 2004.
Montana Standard archives
Butte High School decorated car in 1972
This car was all decked out for the 1972 Butte High homecoming.
Montana Standard archives
Butte High School football team 1972
This photograph of the 1972 Butte High School football team was taken on Main and Broadway.
Montana Standard archives
BHS 2017 homecoming parade
Making its way over Broadway Street and through uptown Butte, the 2017 Butte High School homecoming parade included students riding on flatbed trucks cheering and throwing candy to parade goers.
Montana Standard archives
Bulldogs homecoming 2009
Weather was just perfect for the Bulldogs' 2009 homecoming.
Montana Standard archives
Bulldogs homecoming Oct 23 1967
A rather large "ice cream cone" sits atop a car hood during Butte High's 1967 homecoming parade.
Montana Standard archives
Bulldogs homecoming Sept.19, 1992
Some serious faces, some not-so-serious faces were featured during the 1992 Butte High Bulldogs' homecoming parade.
Montana Standard archives
Butte Central homecoming Oct 26 1968 photo 1
Snake charmers were included in the Maroons 1968 homecoming parade.
Montana Standard archives
Butte Central homecoming Oct 26 1968 photo 2
Hang on to that hat! Here's the 1968 Maroons' homecoming parade.
Montana Standard archives
Butte High homecoming 1967
Butte High band members were headed west on Broadway Street during the 1967 homecoming.
Montana Standard archives
Butte High homecoming 1969
Butte High homecoming 1973 photo 1
Butte High homecoming 1973 photo
Butte High's bulldog mascot sits atop a horse during the 1973 homecoming parade.
Montana Standard archives
Butte High homecoming Oct 4 1996
Just in time for Butte High's 1996 homecoming, a warrior mask was being painted on the face of Gary Hanson. The artist was 17-year-old Dave Dunmire.
Montana Standard archives
Montana Tech homecoming 1990
Montana Tech revelry from more than 30 years ago.
Butte High School homecoming 1990
It was "hammer time" during the 1990 Butte High homecoming parade.
Montana Standard archives
Central homecoming 1969 photo 1
Featured here are Butte Central's 1969 royalty. The building pictured here was the Medical Arts Building, located on the corner of Park and Main.
Montana Standard archives
Central homecoming 1969 photo 2
The 1969 Maroons' homecoming parade route included East Park Street.
Montana Standard archives
Central homecoming 1969 photo 3
This car was all decked out for the 1969 Maroons' homecoming parade.
Montana Standard archives
Central homecoming October 1972
The class members of 1976 at Butte Central were freshmen when the class entered this float in the 1972 homecoming parade.
Class of 1969 for Tech 1967 homecoming
Montana Tech's class of 1969 entered this outhouse in the 1967 homecoming parade.
Photo from the1968 Montana Tech annual
Kayla Else queen Beaverhead County HS 1991
Kayla Else was crowned queen of Beaverhead County High School's 1991 homecoming.
Montana Standard archives
Maroons 1969 homecoming
That's quite the car the Maroons are sporting for the 1969 homecoming parade. If you look close, you can seen the M&M in the background.
Montana Standard archives
Maroons band marching in Tech homecoming 1964
The marching band of Boys Central High School marched in the 1964 Montana Tech homecoming parade.
Photo from the Montana Tech 1965 annual
Maroons circa 1970 photo 1
Maroons Homecoming Oct 5 2002
In 2002, a number of Maroons rode a decorative homecoming float down Main Street during their parade.
Montana Standard archives
Montana Tech homecoming October 1972 photo 2
Fun seems to be the theme for the Orediggers 1972 homecoming parade.
Montana Standard archives
Montana Tech homecoming October 1972 photo 3
The Digger Machine was featured in this 1972 homecoming float.
Montana Standard archives
Montana Tech homecoming October 1972
"Can Do in '72" was the theme for the 1972 Montana Tech homecoming. Barbara Hayes was named queen. A dance was also held and music was by Tinkle, Plumk and Thump.
Montana Standard archives
Montana Tech homecoming Sept. 21, 2014
Montana Tech students celebrate the 2014 homecoming with their annual parade from campus down West Park Street and through uptown Butte.
Montana Standard archives
Montana Tech homecoming UNDATED
Oct. 3, 2014 Butte High Parade
In 2014, the Butte High School homecoming parade was led by the marching band and the Bulldog’s live mascot.
Montana Standard archives
Oct. 4, 2014 Butte Central Parade
Butte Central's homecoming parade turns onto West Park Street in 2014.
Montana Standard archives
Sept. 20, 2013 BC Homecoming Parade
A noise parade was on the agenda for the 2013 Maroons homecoming parade. Leading the crew were those teens named homecoming royalty.
Montana Standard archives
Tech 1964 homecoming International Club float
Do you remember "Animal House," the film set in 1962 depicting college life? This photograph resembles the laugh-out-loud movie that was released in 1978. The young men from Montana Tech were members of the International Club.
Photo from 1965 Montana Tech annual
Tech homecoming 1967
Fans sit in the bleachers to watch Montana Tech's 1967 homecoming football game.
Photo from 1968 Montana Tech annual
Tech homecoming 1991
Members of the Montana Tech SME Student Chapter are all smiles during the 1991 homecoming festivities.
Montana Standard archives
The Crabs rugby 1990
Who are those masked bandits? Why they are Montana Tech's 1990 "The Crabs" rugby team.
Montana Standard archives
Western homecoming October 1992
Western royalty, Kami Johnson and Nate Kingsley, were the 1992 homecoming queen and king.
Montana Standard archives
Students from all disciplines participate in Montana Technological University's annual bed races as part of the Oredigger homecoming activities in Butte.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Butte welcomes the Maroons home with annual homecoming parade through Uptown.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.