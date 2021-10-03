Start out with a heaping size of revelry, add a smidgen or two of devilry, then stir up the pot with a good dose of rivalry and you’ve got just the right amount of fixins’ for a homecoming.

The annual celebration is a rite of passage for not only high-schoolers, but college students, too. Plans get underway almost from the first day of school. There are so many questions to answer and decisions to make.

Who will be this year’s rival?

What’s the theme going to be?

Who will be chosen for homecoming royalty?

What class, from freshmen to senior, will take first place for the best float?

The time-honored tradition has become a week of silliness, competition and a good deal of fun. So far this year, it has been a successful homecoming season here in southwest Montana.

Montana Western’s football team came out victorious on Sept. 18. Last week, the Maroons, Beavers and Orediggers partook in the festivities, culminating in wins for their football teams. This past Friday was homecoming for the Butte High Bulldogs and the Anaconda Copperheads.

Nationwide, homecoming got its start sometime around 1910, but only on the college level. It usually centered on welcoming former students back to their alma mater. The reunion coincided with a particular event and that was not always football. Sometimes it was a banquet or a celebratory dance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eventually, homecoming evolved and became a high-school event as well, and now includes a week-long list of student activities, sporting events, along with a parade and a nighttime celebration.

Looking back through the years, there have been more than a few memorable homecomings in southwest Montana. Here at The Montana Standard, we thought it would be fun to share some of these memories.

The photographs featured here were taken from 1964 on up to the 2010s. Some of the photographs were featured in annuals, but the majority are from the archives of The Montana Standard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.