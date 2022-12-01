Take a Christmas ‘stroll’ Friday night through Uptown Butte

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is a fitting tune to describe Uptown Butte’s Christmas Stroll, which is from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and will include the Children’s Light Parade and Tree-Lighting Ceremony.

To get things started, head on over to the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse at 5:15 p.m. to enjoy the music of John Emeigh and Heather Lingle, followed by a performance by the Fine Line Dancers.

At 6:30 p.m., this year’s grand marshals, Kayla and Eric Lambrecht, owners of the Montana Axe Bar, will help turn on the lights during the tree-lighting ceremony in the rotunda. St. Nick will make an appearance, too, and special musical guests will include the bands and choirs of Butte High School and East Middle School.

At 6:45, the young musicians will march in the Children’s Light Parade, led by the Lambrechts. It will wind its way through Uptown Butte to Park and Main.

“A lot is going on,” said George Everett, director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte. “Businesses will be open in the evening, too.”

Everett noted that while St. Nick will be part of the children’s parade, the jolly old elf will also be making several stops around Uptown Butte.

“Santa will be up and down and all around,” laughed Everett.

The parade will also include a performance by young dancers with Montana Dance Works. Yulli Yeti, the cuddly abominable snow creature from the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, will also be a featured entry.

During the stroll, the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St., will host the Butte Vendor and Craft Fair from 5 to 9 p.m. Strollers are encouraged to shop unique or handmade Christmas gifts from local crafters and vendors.

While at the Elks, enjoy performances from the Butte High School string ensemble at 6:15 and music from the Butte High jazz ensemble at 7:30. An hour later, John Montoya will hit the stage, along with the Copper City Divas & Dudes Line Dance Co.

Also on tap is the Science Mine, located below the old Hennessy Market at 32 E. Granite St., which will be open during the Christmas stroll (free admission for all) from 5 to 8 p.m. Snacks and hot drinks will be provided. Science-themed toys and experiment kits will be on display, and special rates will be available for family passes.

At Imagine Butte Resources, 68 W. Park St., artists and vendors will be selling their wares in the Foreground Gallery from 5 to 9 p.m.

Over at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St., selfies with Santa are on the first floor from 5 to 8 p.m. Head on up to the second floor to listen to the Symphony Trio play holiday favorites, and view the Butte Symphony Christmas tree. The third floor will be featuring a tango demonstration, and on the fourth floor, more holiday carols from the Perchance Players and Uptown Ukes. An exhibit "Town Among Yellow,'' by Kelly Packer will be on display.

The Main Stope Gallery, 14 S. Dakota, will have music by Cindi Shaw, refreshments and drinks. Strollers can enter a drawing to win a framed watercolor by the late Patti Henry.

A family photo booth can be found at the B-SB Public Library at 226 W. Broadway St., where hot chocolate and cider will also be served. The library will also have a Christmas tree silent auction, book sale, and will feature a map to its Story Walk event with participating businesses. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

In addition, Everett said there will be “a whole lot of hot chocolate and cookies for everyone.”

If you are in the mood to listen to some great music, the Finlen Ballroom is the place to be at 8:20 p.m. The Montana Tech Band will hold their Winter Concert, playing holiday tunes for young and old. Admission is free.

The stroll is certainly not the Mining City’s only December event, not by a long shot. To keep you in the holiday spirit, this month’s calendar is filled with things to see and do, with most listed below.

Throughout December, the Butte-Silver Bow Archives “Butte & Superior Company’s Black Rock Mine” exhibit will be open to the public during regular business hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For further details, call 406-782-3280.

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library at 226 W. Broadway St., will have a Holiday Used Book Sale Dec. 2-17, during library hours. First-floor books will be priced and books in the basement are free. Currently, the library has a wide variety of cookbooks, Irish history books, and Butte/Montana books.

This year’s clothing drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St. There will be free clothes for men, women, children and infants. The event is sponsored by Harrington Bottling Co., Butte Cares, Southwest Montana Prevention, and Cherry Creek Media. All are welcome. For more details, call 406-565-5226.

The Meadowland Apartment complex at 4034 Elizabeth Warren will have a Christmas bazaar at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Vendors will be selling Christmas decorations, candles, jewelry, soaps, textiles and food items.

Support the Copper City Queens Roller Derby Team by attending their bingo fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St. Doors open at 6 p.m., and bingo is at 7. You must be 18 or older to attend.

Butte Winter Farmers’ Market is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Butte Plaza Mall

Butte Central Catholic Schools Christmas Party for families, alumni, benefactors and friends will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St. The party will feature appetizers, bar, a raffle and music by High Ore Road.

The festive holiday dinner of lutefisk, lefse, and Scandinavian meatballs will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Gold Hill Lutheran Church, 934 Placer St. Other menu items include boiled potatoes with white cream gravy, pickled herring, pickled beets, cooked carrots, Scandinavian cookies, fruit soup, and Rommegrot pudding. The cost is $19.95 for adults and $12.95 for children 12 and under. For reservations or more details: 406-723-4242.

Butte Spay Neuter Task Force will have its Santa Paws fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4, at the Butte Plaza Mall. Photos may be with pets and Santa Paws or with people, pets, and Santa Paws. Pets large and small must be on leashes or in pet carriers. The pet owner will receive two 5x7-inch photos for $16.

As part of the Butte Community Concert series, classical pianist Jeeyoon Kim will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Mother Lode Theatre. Tickets are $30. For details, call Janet Thompson at 406-723-3822 or 406-498-1467.

The Montana Tech Copper Hill Choir will present its fall concert, “A Light On in the Dark,’’ at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1621 Thornton Ave. For those who wish to attend virtually, the stream can be viewed at https://youtu.be/bqrwXWKoIYY. The concert will again be held in conjunction with the Mining City Choral Union, performing 13 pieces both together and separately. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and free for children 5 and under.

A celebration of National Miners Day will be hosted by the World Museum of Mining at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St. Dinner will be a taco bar and cheesecake, with a silent auction to follow. Music will be provided. Proceeds benefit the museum's mission to preserve and promote Butte's rich historical legacy of mining. Tickets are $40 per person or $70 a couple. For details, call 406-723-7211.

Senior Solutions and Axelson Funeral & Cremation Service invite all Butte residents to help celebrate, commemorate, and remember deceased family members’ lives at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Butte Country Club. The event will feature a candle-lighting service, an ornament hanging, and a roll call to commemorate the deceased. Light refreshments and ornaments will be provided, and music will be by The Threshold Choir. On Dec. 8, the tree will be moved to the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse, where it can be viewed throughout the holiday season.

The Anaconda Ensemble Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol'' will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in the ballroom of the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Tickets are $15. This event does have a PG-13 rating for some light language. If you have questions, email anacondaensembletheatre@gmail.com. For advance tickets, go to https://anacondaensembletheatre.simpletix.com.

The Virginia City Brewery Follies will be performing “Twisted Christmas,” at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St. The “bawdy” show is for adults 18 and older and promises some “foolishness, absurdity, satire and nonsense.” Advance tickets are $25 and can be bought at the Elks, Headframe Spirits, and the Freeway Tavern in Butte, or the Midway Tavern in Anaconda. Tickets are $30 at the door.

Uptown Butte’s annual Ice Carving Contest is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. It’s a great time to watch the carvers in action and shop in the various local businesses as well. Carvings will be judged in the following categories — adult, rookie and child.

Butte Winter Farmers’ Market is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Butte Plaza Mall

The Butte Symphony Guild is once again sponsoring the holiday tradition, “Holiday Tour of Homes,” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, with tea being served from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Wine Cellar, 217 West Park St. The five special decorated venues include B’Nai Israel Temple, 327 W. Galena St.; Kelly Mansion, 829 W. Park St.; Copper King Mansion, 219 W. Granite St.; Park Street Victorian at 411 W. Park St.; and Antimony Treasure, 918 Antimony St. Tickets are $15 each or two for $25, and are available at The Corner Bookstore, Isle of Books, and Keenan Jewelers. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event at any of the venues. This event is in support of the Butte Symphony Orchestra.

Montana Tech’s Society of Petroleum Engineers will host its 34th annual Christmas Bazaar and Trade Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Maroon Activities Center. All are welcome. For details, call Jacob Lehmann at 970-590-5490.

Montana Ballet Company’s production of “The Nutcracker” will be on the Mother Lode stage at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and features the work of accomplished dancers, local and national-level choreographers, guest artists, seasoned stage technicians, lighting and costume designers, and a host of dedicated volunteers. Audiences will delight in new and exciting choreography and theatrical elements. Ticket prices are main floor, $80, mezzanine, $70; loge, $55; and balcony, $40. Details: 406-723-3602.

Family fun for the holidays is planned for Friday, Dec. 16, at the Butte YMCA, 2975 Washoe St. Join the family holiday swim and watch a movie on the big screen! Santa stops by at 5 p.m., and the “movie in the pool” starts at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy swimming, hot cocoa, and cookies, too. The cost is $5 per child. Details: 406-782-1266.

A dinner and dance to not only celebrate Veterans Day but to fundraise for the Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” program will be Friday, Dec. 16, at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St. Enjoy an evening of dinner, music and dancing to the music of Tom Susanj. A no-host cocktail hour is at 5 p.m., with a flag ceremony at 6. Dinner is at 6:30 and music starts at 8. Tickets are $25. For more details, call 406-490-2864.

Santa will be taking a break from his busy schedule from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Metals Bank Sports Bar & Grill to have breakfast with his favorite people — the children and families of Butte. This year all children under 12 eat for free, courtesy of Mainstreet Uptown Butte and Uptown Butte businesses. Santa will also be bringing small gifts for children who join him and his elves with their parents.

In celebration of the holiday season, the Mining City Chorale, along with the Anaconda High School Choraleers and the Butte High choir will perform in concert with the Butte Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St. The concert is for the whole family to enjoy, and includes classical and traditional holiday music. Ticket prices are $40 for adults and $15 for students.

Butte Winter Farmers’ Market is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Butte Plaza Mall

St. Mark Lutheran Church will hold its annual “Carols and Readings” Christmas Festival at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 223 S. Montana St. The evening's music will include familiar Christmas carols, performances by the St. Mark Festival Choir, and the Highlands Brass. Admission is free.

Butte 4-C’s will present “Santa at the Carousel” from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel at Stodden Park. Kids will be treated to free carousel rides and free snacks.

The Butte Elks Lodge will host a pre-New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at 206 W. Galena St. Those attending are encouraged to wear 1920s costumes to ring in the New Year. Dressing up is encouraged but not required. The Berkeley Pits will hit the stage at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge. For more details, call 406-490-2864.