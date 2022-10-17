Tainted signs at Thompson Park 'good as new'; vandalism elsewhere called 'sporadic'

Vandals didn’t win for long at Thompson Park as Butte-Silver Bow parks crews made short work of graffiti that could have destroyed interpretive signs had the paint set in.

The vandals spray-painted words and symbols all over interpretive signs and a restroom at the Nine Mile area at Thompson Park and covered one sign completely in paint.

The damage was discovered Thursday and by Friday afternoon, with help from a graffiti-remover solvent and a Hotsy high-pressure washer, the paint on the signs was gone, Parks Director Bob Lazzari said Monday.

Except for normal wear-and-tear after 10 years, the signs “look good as new,” said Jocelyn Dodge, vice president of the nonprofit Friends of Thompson Park and a former longtime recreation forester with the U.S. Forest Service.

“If we had had to replace the signs it could have been a $2,000 to $3,000 cost,” she said. “I think the reason why it was successful is that we got to it quickly. The paint didn’t have a lot of time to set.”

Lazzari said it did take parks crews a few hours to do the work and graffiti on the restroom and a picnic bench will have to be painted over. But the signs look good again.

The large informational signs are part of the Thompson Park Rehabilitation Project completed in 2012 in partnership between the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

The signs talk about the origins of Thompson Park more than a century ago, self-made millionaire and philanthropist William Boyce Thompson who got it started and the history of Harding Way, the Milwaukee Road and other features.

One sign is dedicated to the park’s legacy as a combination of city and federal lands and the only congressionally designated Municipal Recreation Area in the national forest system. Its 3,500 acres are managed by the U.S. Forest Service and Butte-Silver Bow.

As frustrating as the recent graffiti is, Dodge said it was the first major vandalism of the signs since they were installed a decade ago. There was some minor vandalism on a sign near the railroad trestle this summer and there’s still a little paint residue from it.

But for the most part, Dodge said, people have been respectful.

“Periodically there is a little mustache put on a face here or there and we’ve had a couple of BB shots,” Dodge said, but vandalism hasn’t been a widespread problem. She attributes much of that to roadway gates being closed at night and lessons learned elsewhere.

“It is the reason why we have had so little vandalism up at Sheepshead,” she said of the recreation area 20 miles north of Butte. “We modeled the management of Thompson Park similar to Sheepshead where we had a host and closed the gates at night.”

The Parks Department, of course, is used to dealing with vandalism and graffiti. It oversees more than a dozen parks, an extensive urban trails system and is often called on to address vandalism on other county buildings and properties.

But when asked how big a problem it was, Lazzari chose the word “sporadic.”

“We try to take care of it as much as we can,” he said.