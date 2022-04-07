Swinging for the seats in Louisville: Speech standouts heading to national tourney

Practice and more practice plus commitment.

And more practice yet.

That describes Adam Williams’ formula for chasing success in speech and debate competitions.

“With practice comes more realistic and more entertaining content,” he said. “It becomes more lifelike and enjoyable.”

He should know. Williams, 17, and three other speech and debate standouts at Butte High School have qualified to participate in June in the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.

The other qualifiers are Mack Williams, 14, a freshman (and Adam’s brother); Garrett Monson, 18, a senior; and, James Hadley Jr., 17, a junior.

Now, practice and commitment must shake hands with fund-raising.

The young men and team supervisors calculate that each student will need to raise about $3,500 to get to Louisville and back, claim a hotel bed and have a few meals.

On Tuesday afternoon, in a third-floor classroom at the high school, Monson and Hadley practiced a playful skit they hoped might elicit donations during a breakfast meeting of the Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club. The two referenced a famous baseball bat born in Louisville— The Louisville Slugger— threw a few oratorical curves, knuckled in a pun or two and closed with something akin to a full windup.

They’ll be traveling to the hometown of a man known for making statements with both gloved fists and a style of oratory all his own— the late Muhammad Ali. They hope to “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.”

The tournament will run from June 12 to June 17. Thousands are expected to attend.

Each of the four qualifiers plans to enter a separate event.

Adam Williams will compete in Humorous Interpretation. Mack Williams will compete in Storytelling, a grand tradition in Butte. Hadley hopes to wow judges with his take on Poetry and Extemporaneous Debate and Monson will compete in World Schools Debate.

Meanwhile, Hogan O’Donnell, a senior at Butte High and head captain, could end up in Louisville in the Congressional Debate event if another qualifier drops out.

O’Donnell earned a varsity letter in Speech and Debate.

He and Speech and Debate teammates acknowledged their competitions rarely draw crowds of students or much in the way of public recognition.

“But there’s quite a bit of support from the community, quite a bit of support from the school,” Adam Williams said.

The traveling support group for the Butte High Speech and Debate Team will include Roger McCullough, an English teacher at Butte High and the team’s head coach; and others who will serve as coaches or judges at the event, including Terri Belke, Tony Hoffman and Gunther Clark. The coaches are responsible for getting themselves to Louisville and back.

Adam Williams said he learned from one of his first competitions, an event that didn’t go well, that to knock it out of the park requires something like a Louisville Slugger of personal investment.

His Humorous Interpretation will be a 10-minute solo performance using a piece of literature to convey a comedic story.

Belke has attended other national championships and she said performance jitters typically emerge. Participants sometimes speak to hundreds and hundreds of people in the audience.

“The anxiety level is real,” she said.

McCullough complimented the team.

"I think we have probably the most talented team we've had in years," he said.

